ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP race: Nenyi Andah urges NPP to rise above factionalism ahead of January 31

By Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma
NPP Nenyi George Andah, Former MP For Awutu Senya West
MON, 26 JAN 2026 1
Nenyi George Andah, Former MP For Awutu Senya West

Former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West and communications professional, Nenyi George Andah, has called on members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to move beyond internal camps and refocus the significance of January 31 on leadership, preparedness and national responsibility.

According to him, the date must be a moment of sober reflection on the qualities required to govern Ghana, rather than a rallying point for factional interests within the party.

“January 31 should remind us of leadership and readiness to govern Ghana, not camps,” he stated.

Mr Andah stressed that strong political parties are anchored in shared values, discipline and a common sense of purpose, not factional loyalty. He expressed confidence that the NPP has the maturity and wisdom to approach this defining moment with clarity and restraint.

While acknowledging individuals who have stepped forward to offer themselves for leadership, he commended their courage but underscored the need for unity to remain paramount.

“To those who have stepped forward to serve, I respect your courage. To our party, I call for unity. To Ghana, I stand for leadership,” he said.

He concluded that only a united and disciplined NPP can present credible leadership capable of earning and sustaining the trust of the Ghanaian people.

Kwabena Nyarko
Kwabena Nyarko

Eastern Region CorrespondentPage: kwabena-nyarko-abronoma

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Logistics & Supply C | 1/26/2026 12:21:33 PM

NPP delegates should be rational, not emotional, on Saturday, January 31st, 2026. Alhaji DMB/Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum ticket all the way. Make Saturday a step towards a brighter future. It's possible.

Comments1
Top Stories

8 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance today Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance today

8 hours ago

Suma Paramount Chief commends President Mahama’s development agenda Suma Paramount Chief commends President Mahama’s development agenda

8 hours ago

How faulty fan regulator sparked fire, destroyed two rooms at Suhum Konfine How faulty fan regulator sparked fire, destroyed two rooms at Suhum Konfine

8 hours ago

Don’t store bread beyond four days – Baker advises Don’t store bread beyond four days – Baker advises

9 hours ago

President Mahama hails IGP Yohunu for sterling performance President Mahama hails IGP Yohunu for sterling performance

9 hours ago

Mahama cuts sod for construction of 24-hour economy market atAsesewa Mahama cuts sod for construction of 24-hour economy market at Asesewa  

9 hours ago

Mahama commissions divisional police headquarters at Laasi, Krobo-Odumase Mahama commissions divisional police headquarters at Laasi, Krobo-Odumase  

9 hours ago

Lambussiedistrictassemblyfails toelect presiding member after two rounds of voting Lambussie district assembly fails to elect presiding member after two rounds of ...

9 hours ago

Public sector workers struggling to meet pressing needs – TUC secretary Public sector workers struggling to meet pressing needs – TUC secretary

9 hours ago

Seven arrested in Ashaiman police operation over robbery, arms supply Seven arrested in Ashaiman police operation over robbery, arms supply

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line