NPP race: Nenyi Andah urges NPP to rise above factionalism ahead of January 31

Former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West and communications professional, Nenyi George Andah, has called on members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to move beyond internal camps and refocus the significance of January 31 on leadership, preparedness and national responsibility.

According to him, the date must be a moment of sober reflection on the qualities required to govern Ghana, rather than a rallying point for factional interests within the party.

“January 31 should remind us of leadership and readiness to govern Ghana, not camps,” he stated.

Mr Andah stressed that strong political parties are anchored in shared values, discipline and a common sense of purpose, not factional loyalty. He expressed confidence that the NPP has the maturity and wisdom to approach this defining moment with clarity and restraint.

While acknowledging individuals who have stepped forward to offer themselves for leadership, he commended their courage but underscored the need for unity to remain paramount.

“To those who have stepped forward to serve, I respect your courage. To our party, I call for unity. To Ghana, I stand for leadership,” he said.

He concluded that only a united and disciplined NPP can present credible leadership capable of earning and sustaining the trust of the Ghanaian people.