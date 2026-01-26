Bawku crisis: Every life lost weakens Kusaug — Widana Divisional Chief

Naba Amalteng Paul Akutam III, Divisional Chief of Widnaba, has warned that every life lost to violence weakens the foundation of Kusaug and threatens the future of the area.

“Violence is a fire that does not respect boundaries,” he said while addressing the 3rd Widnab Samanpiid festival. He called on residents to embrace peace, lay down their arms and commit themselves to rebuilding their communities.

The chief commended the Otoumfou mediation team for their intervention efforts and urged law enforcement agencies to take firm action to restore lasting peace.

He also reiterated his support for the creation of a new region, aligning himself with Zugraana Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, the Overlord of the Kusaug traditional area.

According to him, the establishment of a new region will accelerate development and bring governance closer to the people.

Naba Amalteng Paul Akutam III further announced his commitment to sponsor Senior High School students from his traditional area who obtain aggregates between 6 and 12.

He stressed that education remains the foundation of personal growth, human potential, societal progress and career development. He reminded parents of the promise he made at the second edition of the Widnab Samanpiid festival and urged them to prioritise education by sending their children to school.

The Widnaba chief also expressed concern about pregnant women in the area who avoid antenatal care. He described pregnancy as a delicate journey that requires special medical attention, warning that neglecting antenatal services endangers both the unborn child and the wider community.