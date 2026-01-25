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Senegal goal hero admits AFCON final walk-off was 'a mistake'

By AFP
Sports News Pape Gueye scored the winner for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco. By FRANCK FIFE (AFP)
SUN, 25 JAN 2026
Pape Gueye scored the winner for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco. By FRANCK FIFE (AFP)

Senegal's Pape Gueye opened up about his team's walk off at the Africa Cup of Nations final and Morocco's subsequent missed penalty in an interview on French television on Sunday.

Gueye scored the winning goal as Senegal edged Morocco 1-0 in extra time in a controversial game in Rabat last week.

Morocco were awarded a late penalty sparking a walk-off from the eventual winners, leading to a 20-minute delay.

When Senegal came back Brahim Diaz fluffed his penalty, while Gueye scored the winner in extra-time.

"We are only human, we realised our mistake and came back out," said the 26-year-old midfielder Gueye.

"Anyone can make a mistake," he added.

Gueye praised former Liverpool star Sadio Mane, who remained on the pitch and urged his team-mates to return to the game for the penalty.

Senegal were already furious at having a goal disallowed for a soft-looking foul minutes earlier

"He found the right thing to say at the right moment and it shows just how important he is to us," he said.

"We owe him a big thank you."

Gueye also expressed surprise that Diaz dared attempt a panenka penalty that went badly wrong.

"It was daring and I would not have risked that myself," he said.

The Moroccan Football Federation has formally referred the walkout and supporters' behaviour to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which organises AFCON, and FIFA.

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