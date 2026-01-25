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Sun, 25 Jan 2026 NPP

Kwabena Agyepong will emerge NPP flagbearer for 2028 – Aide

  Sun, 25 Jan 2026
Kwabena Agyepong will emerge NPP flagbearer for 2028 – Aide

An executive aide to New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Willem Coleman, has expressed confidence that the former General Secretary will emerge victorious in the party's upcoming presidential primary.

Speaking on Channel One Newsroom on Saturday, January 24, Mr Coleman said Mr Agyepong's long-standing dedication and years of service to the party have resonated strongly with delegates across the country.

According to him, the party stalwart's experience, competence and consistent commitment position him as the preferred choice to lead the NPP into the 2028 general elections

“We are very confident that his message, his long service to the party, his competence and everything will shine through. On January 31, which is a week from today, it will reflect at the polls that he will be the leader and bearer of the New Patriotic Party's flag in the 2028 general elections”

“This is a man who has shown dedication to the party. He has shown his competence from 1992 up until when he became the press secretary to President Kufuor and also general secretary of the party,” he said.

-citinewsroom

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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