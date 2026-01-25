Jerry Ahmed Shaib denies viral claim about Bawumia

Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has strongly denied a viral statement attributed to him suggesting he would “sell his seat” if Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a press release dated July 21, 2025, the MP, who also serves as Second Deputy Minority Whip, described the publication as false, misleading and malicious, insisting he has never made such comments in any interview, formal or informal.

The disputed story, which circulated online and was reportedly published by opr.news, carried the headline: “I Dare My NPP—I’ll Sell My Seat If Bawumia Is Mistakenly Elected as Flagbearer.” Mr. Shaib said the report was entirely fabricated and aimed at misleading the public while sowing division within the NPP.

He criticised the publication as a clear case of irresponsible journalism and fake news, noting that the outlet failed to provide any details of when, where or how the alleged interview took place.

“This reckless fabrication is defamatory and calculated to tarnish my hard-earned reputation,” the MP stated, urging the public to disregard the story and treat it with contempt.

Mr. Shaib has formally demanded an immediate cessation of the circulation of the false story, a full retraction, and an unqualified public apology through the same channels used to publish the misinformation.

He warned that failure to comply would compel him to pursue legal action to protect his integrity and the dignity of his office.

The MP reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people of Weija-Gbawe and promoting unity within the NPP, stressing that he remains focused on his parliamentary duties and party responsibilities.

-Classfmonline