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Sun, 25 Jan 2026 Education

Ga, Adangbe languages not excluded from AI education tool — Education Ministry

  Sun, 25 Jan 2026
Ga, Adangbe languages not excluded from AI education tool — Education Ministry

Ministry of Education has responded to concerns raised by members of the Ga and Adangbe community over the exclusion of their language from a proposed Artificial Intelligence (AI)–powered education tool being developed in collaboration with Google.

In a statement signed by Hashmin Mohammed, Press Secretary to the sector minister, the Ministry clarified that the selection of only four local languages for the project is strictly a pilot arrangement and does not represent the final scope of the initiative.

The clarification follows public criticism from Ga and Adangbe groups who expressed worry that their languages had been sidelined in the initial rollout announced by the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu.

According to the Ministry, the pilot phase is intended to test the effectiveness, adaptability, and educational impact of the AI learning tool before it is gradually scaled up nationwide.

The Ministry stressed that the programme is designed to be inclusive, noting that upon successful evaluation of the pilot, the initiative will be expanded to cover all 12 approved Ghanaian languages, including Ga and Adangbe.

“At no point is the pilot intended to marginalise or permanently exclude any linguistic or cultural group within the country,” the statement said.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to Ghana's linguistic diversity and equitable access in education, particularly as emerging technologies are introduced to improve learning outcomes.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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