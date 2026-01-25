Stability Is Not Prosperity: Why Ghana Must Look Beyond Propaganda and Face the Hard Truths

In recent months, a growing chorus has emerged praising President John Dramani Mahama’s governance as “unparalleled.” Falling fuel prices, a reduction in headline inflation to 5.4%, and a calmer macroeconomic environment are being paraded as proof that Ghana has turned a decisive corner. Government communicators and party faithful traverse radio stations, television studios, and community durbars, urging citizens to applaud a supposed economic renaissance. But beneath the soothing rhetoric lies a far more sobering reality. One that millions of Ghanaian households confront daily. The truth, uncomfortable as it may be, is that stability is not the same as prosperity, and propaganda cannot substitute for lived experience. History offers sobering lessons about the danger of mistaking repetition for reality. Joseph Goebbels, Nazi Germany’s propaganda chief, famously insisted that relentless messaging could manufacture belief, even when facts contradicted the narrative. Ordinary Germans were assured that victory was imminent while the nation was, in fact, sliding toward collapse. The lesson is not about personalities, but about systems that silence truth in favor of comfort. Any government that surrounds itself with praise-singers rather than truth-tellers courts the same peril. Ghana must not walk that path.

Inflation Is Down, but Hunger Is Not

There is no disputing the statistical improvement in headline inflation. At 5.4%, Ghana’s inflation rate looks respectable by regional and even global standards. Yet inflation measures the rate of price increases, not the reversal of prices already elevated. This distinction is critical but often deliberately blurred in political discourse. The price of food in markets has not meaningfully declined. Rent remains extortionate. Utilities --- electricity and water in particular, continue to consume a disproportionate share of household income. For the average Ghanaian family, especially in urban centers, the monthly struggle has barely eased. A drop in inflation does not refill an empty fridge. It does not renegotiate rent. It does not reduce school-related expenses. When policymakers celebrate inflation figures without addressing these realities, they risk confusing macroeconomic arithmetic with human welfare.

Fuel Prices: Relief, Yes, but Limited and Fragile

Fuel price reductions deserve acknowledgment. Transport operators and commuters have felt marginal relief. But this relief is partial and fragile. Transport fares remain high, and in major cities, commuting is still expensive, exhausting, and time-consuming. Traffic congestion in Accra, Kumasi, and other urban centers continues to erode productivity and quality of life. The absence of efficient, affordable mass transit means any fuel price gain is quickly swallowed by inefficiencies. Until transport reforms move beyond announcements to implementation, fuel price reductions will remain a temporary balm, not a structural solution.

Pensioners: Stabilization without Compassion

Perhaps no group better illustrates the gap between government claims and lived reality than pensioners. The recent pension adjustment of 9%, not the expected 10% comes on the back of underpayments between 2023 and 2025. For elderly citizens already struggling with age-related illnesses, rising medication costs, expensive food, and exploitative rents, the adjustment feels less like relief and more like neglect. Pensioners are not asking for charity. They are asking for fairness, dignity, and restitution. A government that boasts of macroeconomic recovery while pensioners ration medication undermines its own moral authority. Economic recovery that forgets the elderly is not recovery, it is selective arithmetic.

Free SHS: A Policy Strained by Reality

Free Senior High School remains one of Ghana’s most celebrated social interventions. Yet for many parents, the policy’s promise is increasingly hollow. Parents routinely spend between GHS 4,000 and GHS 5,000 to place a ward in school to cover on boarding supplies, unofficial levies, transportation, and PTA-related costs. The policy is free in name, but costly in practice. This reality is not an indictment of the policy’s intent, but of its execution and sustainability. When official narratives refuse to acknowledge these burdens, public trust erodes.

Double-Track: The Promise That Was Never Kept

John Mahama once swore to scrap the double-track system. Years later, it remains firmly in place. The persistence of double-track reveals a broader truth. Governance is constrained by fiscal and structural realities, not campaign rhetoric. There is nothing wrong with admitting that certain promises were unrealistic under prevailing conditions. What damages credibility is pretending otherwise. Continuity disguised as change does not qualify as “unparalleled governance.”

Unemployment: The Quiet Emergency

Perhaps the most dangerous silence in Ghana’s current discourse surrounds unemployment, particularly youth unemployment. Graduates roam cities clutching certificates that yield no opportunity. The informal sector remains saturated. Job creation figures, when cited, are often vague or unverifiable. Stability without jobs breeds frustration, cynicism, and social tension. An economy that is “stable” but cannot absorb its youth is a ticking time bomb.

Who Planted the Trees Now Bearing Fruit?

Political honesty demands acknowledgment that many assets currently being showcased did not originate with the present administration. Police vehicles, buses for Metro Mass Transit, and ongoing infrastructure projects are often the result of procurement and planning decisions taken under the previous NPP government. This does not absolve the NPP of its economic mismanagement, nor does it diminish the Mahama administration’s responsibility to deliver. It simply restores chronological honesty to governance assessment. Development is cumulative. Governments inherit pipelines, not blank slates.

Why the Praise, Then?

Why, despite these realities, do some Ghanaians insist that Mahama’s governance is exceptional? The answer lies in expectation management. After years of economic turbulence, IMF conditionalities, and debt restructuring, expectations have collapsed. In such a climate, mere calm feels like excellence. Stability is mistaken for transformation. Silence is mistaken for competence. But governance should not be judged by how quietly people suffer.

What Should Ghanaians Expect Going Forward?

In the months ahead, Ghana is likely to experience continued macroeconomic restraint. The government will prioritize fiscal discipline, debt management, and external credibility. These are necessary, but insufficient. The real test lies elsewhere. Will stabilization translate into lower living costs? Will pensioners receive justice, not gestures? Will unemployment figures move, not just rhetoric? Will utility tariffs ease? Will transport become humane? If the current tempo remains unchanged, focused on optics rather than outcomes, public patience may wear thin.

My Thoughts: Truth Is Patriotic

Going round the country recruiting praise singers does not fix an economy. Repeating comforting statistics does not ease suffering. Propaganda, no matter how polished, eventually collides with reality. Ghana does not need enemies of government, but it desperately needs friends of truth. Leaders must be told when policies hurt, when relief is inadequate, and when narratives drift from reality. That is not sabotage. It is citizenship. Stability is a foundation, not a destination. Until ordinary households feel real relief --- at the market, in transport, in rent, in healthcare, claims of unparalleled governance will remain hollow. The going is tough! The truth must be told.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

[email protected]