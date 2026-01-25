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Sun, 25 Jan 2026 General News

Fire destroys Bimbilla yam market, traders count losses

  Sun, 25 Jan 2026
Fire destroys Bimbilla yam market, traders count losses

A devastating fire swept through the Bimbilla Yam Market in the early hours of Sunday, January 25, reducing large sections of the market to ashes and wiping out thousands of tubers in one of the town’s worst market disasters in recent times.

The blaze is reported to have broken out around 4:20 a.m., tearing through yam stores and wooden sheds before firefighters arrived. Although the exact cause remains unknown, the scale and speed of the inferno left traders helpless as years of investment were destroyed within minutes.

The Ghana National Fire Service managed to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other sections of the market. Assistant Divisional Officer Grade One, Abdulai Mohammed, confirmed that investigations have commenced to determine the cause and assess the extent of the damage.

“When we arrived, the fire was extremely intense. Several yam stores and wooden structures were already burning. Our immediate focus was to stop it from spreading to the rest of the market, and we were able to confine and eventually extinguish the fire,” he said.

He noted that the cost of the destruction is yet to be determined and urged traders and residents to exercise greater caution, particularly in the handling of fire and electrical appliances.

“People must be careful, especially during this period. Electrical appliances should always be switched off when shops are closed, and open burning within the market should be avoided,” he cautioned.

Traders affected by the fire have been left devastated and are appealing for urgent assistance. One of the victims, Asheitu Musah, said he lost about 500 yams when his shed was completely destroyed.

“I received a call that the market was on fire and rushed here. Every shed is gone. I lost about five hundred yams. We suspect drug addicts who operate here at night may have started the fire. We are calling for them to be banned from the market. The loss is huge, and we need support to recover,” he said.

Some residents have echoed similar concerns, alleging that drug-related activities in the market area may have contributed to the outbreak. They are calling on authorities to intensify security and crack down on illegal activities to prevent future incidents.

As traders count their losses, the fire has reignited concerns over safety, security, and fire prevention measures in major markets across the region.

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