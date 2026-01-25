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Sun, 25 Jan 2026 NPP

NPP’s Communications Director Race Heats Up as Asare‑Bediako Declares Intent

  Sun, 25 Jan 2026
NPP’s Communications Director Race Heats Up as AsareBediako Declares Intent

Broadcaster and communications practitioner Gordon Asare‑Bediako has formally announced his intention to contest for the position of Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), pending the party’s constitutional processes and the official opening of nominations.

In a New Year statement, Mr. Asare‑Bediako said his decision follows careful reflection and extensive consultations with party members, sympathisers, and other stakeholders who, he noted, have consistently highlighted the need to strengthen the party’s communications machinery.

He underscored the vital role of effective, disciplined, and credible communication in enhancing engagement between the party and the Ghanaian public, countering misinformation, and clearly articulating the NPP’s development vision.

Mr. Asare‑Bediako brings experience as a broadcaster, writer, and communications professional, supported by formal training in Political Science, Marketing, Strategic Communication, and Branding. He believes these competencies equip him to contribute meaningfully to reshaping and reinforcing the party’s communications strategy.

“I stand prepared to offer my service in this regard, in the collective interest of the party and the Republic,” he stated.

He emphasised that his declaration is an expression of intent and will be pursued in full respect of the NPP’s internal democratic procedures once nominations officially open.

Mr. Asare‑Bediako’s announcement adds to the early signals of interest in key party positions as the NPP prepares for internal reorganisation and renewal ahead of future electoral contests.

ClassFm / Cecil Mensah

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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