Baba Jamal Aide Dismisses Widow’s Bid: “She Is Not a Contender”

The campaign team of Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mohammed Baba Jamal, has criticised Hajia Amina Adam, widow of the late Ayawaso East MP, for her decision to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary.

Speaking to Citi News, Baba Alhaji Khalid, Special Aide to Baba Jamal, referenced an Islamic requirement for widows to observe a four‑month period of seclusion (Iddah) before resuming public engagements.

He argued that any attempt by Hajia Amina Adam to draw on public sympathy ahead of the primary would not be effective.

“Unfortunately, in the Islamic community, such sympathy does not carry any weight because Qur’an 2:234 is clear on what a married woman must do after she loses her husband. If she decides to ignore that obligation just to contest, in a typical Muslim community, they will be waiting.

“We had been preparing ourselves to beat the man himself. It is rather unfortunate that Allah was also doing His own preparation, which is always the best. So, the woman is not a match at all,” he said.

The Ayawaso East parliamentary seat became vacant following the death of the sitting MP, Mahama Naser Toure, on January 4, 2026, after a short illness. Parliament subsequently declared the seat vacant, prompting the Electoral Commission (EC) to schedule a by‑election for Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in accordance with constitutional provisions.

— CitiNewsRoom