Six Aspirants Pick Forms for NDC Ayawaso East Parliamentary Primary

Six aspirants have picked nomination forms to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary in Ayawaso East ahead of the March 3 by-election.

Those who filed include the constituency chairman, Mohammed Ramme; Hajia Amina Adam, wife of the late Member of Parliament; Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Baba Jamal; and Dr. Yakubu Azindow. The remaining aspirants are Najib Mohammed Sani and Salam Daru.

Speaking on Citi News Digest, the NDC’s Deputy Director of Elections and IT, Rashid Tanko Computer, outlined the activities leading up to the February 7 primary, describing the race as one to watch.

“At the close of nominations today, six persons picked nomination forms to contest the upcoming primaries. The wife of the late MP was the last person to pick nominations today. It is going to be a very interesting contest. The filing will be on January 27, which is Tuesday. We are waiting to see how many of them will bring their forms,” he said.

The by-election follows the passing of the Ayawaso East MP, Mahama Naser Toure, who died on January 4, 2026, after a short illness. Parliament subsequently declared the seat vacant, prompting the Electoral Commission (EC) to schedule a by-election for Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in line with constitutional requirements.

— CitiNewsRoom