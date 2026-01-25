Bryan Acheampong Campaign Spokesperson Dismisses Polls, Predicts Landslide Victory

Spokesperson for the Dr. Bryan Acheampong campaign, Pius Enam Hadzide, has expressed strong confidence that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful will win the party’s presidential primary by a landslide.

His remarks come in response to a final poll released by Global InfoAnalytics, which projects former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead with 57%, followed by Kennedy Agyapong with 28%, while Dr. Bryan Acheampong is estimated to secure 13%.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Hadzide dismissed the poll as unreliable, describing it as a psychological tactic aimed at influencing delegates rather than reflecting reality.

He stated that the Acheampong campaign has conducted extensive internal polling and detailed profiling across polling stations, and remains firmly confident of victory.

“Let them tickle themselves and laugh. Let them become vehicles to perpetuate misinformation and disinformation. Let them operate in their psychological operations. We are confident, without doubt, that Dr. Bryan Acheampong shall be elected by a landslide on the 31st of January, there is no doubt about that,” he said.

Mr. Hadzide further argued that Dr. Acheampong’s capacity to unify the party, energize the grassroots, and lead a vigorous nationwide campaign makes him, in the view of his supporters, the strongest candidate to reorganize and reposition the NPP ahead of future elections.

— CitiNewsRoom