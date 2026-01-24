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UniMAC-IJ student killed on N1 Highway unfortunate — John Dumelo pledges action

  Sat, 24 Jan 2026
Social News UniMAC-IJ student killed on N1 Highway unfortunate — John Dumelo pledges action
SAT, 24 JAN 2026

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has given firm assurances that decisive action will be taken to improve road safety in the constituency following the tragic death of UniMAC IJ student, Nelson Blay Nokotey.

Reacting to the incident in a post on X on Saturday, January 24, the MP described the death as deeply unfortunate and stressed that the safety of students and residents remains a non-negotiable priority.

“The safety of each student in Ayawaso West is my utmost priority. The passing away of Nelson, the student journalist who was trying to cross the N1, is very unfortunate,” Dumelo said.

He noted that the tragedy underscores the urgent need for immediate and practical interventions to prevent further loss of life along the busy N1 stretch, adding that it is his responsibility as MP to ensure such measures are pursued without delay.

Nelson Blay Nokotey died after he was knocked down by a vehicle while attempting to cross the N1 near the Dzorwulu traffic light intersection, close to the Lapaz footbridge. He had earlier visited campus and was on his way home when the incident occurred. His death has reignited public outrage and intensified calls for stronger pedestrian safety infrastructure, particularly for students who cross the highway daily.

Mr Dumelo extended his condolences to the bereaved family and the UniMAC IJ community, assuring them of his solidarity during the difficult moment. “My sincere condolences to the family and to the entire GIJ community. I am with you,” he stated.

In the wake of the tragedy, students of UniMAC IJ held a candlelight vigil on Friday, January 23, to honour Nelson’s memory and renew calls for urgent safety interventions along the highway, which they describe as a growing danger to students and residents alike.

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