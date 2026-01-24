The spirit of the people of Volta region is back - Local Government Minister

Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Friday stated that the Spirit of the Volta region was back.

This, he said, was because distinguished people of the region, who were hitherto missing from frontline administration of the country, were back.

Mr. Ibrahim stated this at the commissioning of a state-of-the-art office complex for the Adaklu Traditional Council at Adaklu Abuadi.

The project, which cost GHS900,000, was funded by Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, Minister of Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Adaklu with his share of the MP Common Fund.

The Secretariat has offices, a conference room, a store, washrooms, and other facilities.

About GHS600,000 was used by Mr Agbodza from his own resources to procure furniture and other office equipment for the Secretariat.

Mr Ibrahim urged the people of the region to maintain their Members of Parliament for long periods as it was the surest way for them to climb to the top in governance.

He described Mr Agbodza as a career politician who was not into politics to make money but to make an impact on the people in his Constituency hand the country.

“He was groomed and therefore is well prepared for his work,” the Minister said to him.

He told the people that Mr Agbodza knew the value of culture and what traditional leadership stood for, hence his preparedness to give the Traditional Council a befitting office.

Mr Ibrahim noted that “the edifice is not only an office complex but represents the soul of the people of Adaklu” and hoped it would be put to good use.

He disclosed that President John Mahama in his first year in office has done a lot for the Chieftaincy institution including increasing the allowances of paramount chiefs by 30 percent and increasing the quarterly allowances of traditional councils from GHS30,000 to GHS50,000.

The Minister continued that legal counsel would also be attached to every traditional council.

He assured that if financial clearance was given, all Traditional Councils would be staffed.

Mr. Ibrahim praised the Adaklu Traditional Area for continued peace in the area, adding that Adaklu was one of the most peaceful areas in the country and urged them to keep it up.

He called for support for the 24-hour market agenda by the President which he said would be his (President’s) legacy.

Present were Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister, Mr Jerry Yaw Ameko, Adaklu District Chief Executive, Togbe Gbogbi Atsa V, President of the Adaklu Traditional Council and Paramount Chief of Adaklu and Regional and Constituency NDC executives and all chiefs from the Traditional Area, among others.

GNA