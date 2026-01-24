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Man arrested over suspected narcotics in GHS-registered vehicle

  Sat, 24 Jan 2026
Crime & Punishment Man arrested over suspected narcotics in GHS-registered vehicle
SAT, 24 JAN 2026

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 38-year-old man for alleged possession and transportation of substances suspected to be narcotic drugs in the Volta Region.

The suspect, identified as Godsway Kwaku Dogbey, was apprehended on Friday, January 23, 2026, following an intelligence-led operation by the Police.

According to the police, a vehicle with registration number GV 2460-14, which is registered to the Ghana Health Service, was intercepted near Tarso Hotel in Ho after the driver allegedly ignored a stop signal at the OLA Top checkpoint.

The police added that the driver sped through the barrier instead of stopping, prompting officers to give chase and eventually intercept and impound the vehicle.

The suspect is currently in Police custody assisting with investigations, while further enquiries are ongoing to establish the nature of the suspected narcotic substances and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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