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Sat, 24 Jan 2026 General News

PRINPAG Workshop: BoG announces media training, editors’ forum and IMF Award for Journalists

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
PRINPAG Workshop: BoG announces media training, editors’ forum and IMF Award for Journalists

The Bank of Ghana has unveiled new measures to deepen engagement with the media as part of efforts to enhance economic reporting and improve public understanding of monetary and financial issues.

Speaking at a PRINPAG workshop in Ada, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, said the central bank will significantly expand specialised training programmes for journalists and editors. The address was delivered on his behalf by Dr Francis Yao Kumah.

He explained that the training will focus on key areas including monetary policy, foreign exchange operations, payment systems oversight, financial stability and the ethical handling of market sensitive information.

Dr Asiama also announced plans to introduce a dedicated Editors and Producers Forum, which will bring together newsroom leaders to engage the Bank on upcoming data releases, policy cycles and emerging financial risks. He noted that the platform will help editors and producers gain proper context before publishing reports that could influence market behaviour.

To further promote excellence in financial journalism, the Bank of Ghana will introduce the Governor’s Economic and Financial Story of the Year Award. The winning journalist will receive sponsorship to attend the IMF World Bank Annual Meetings, with entries assessed on accuracy, depth of analysis, originality, clarity and overall public impact.

The Governor cautioned that misinformation and reporting without adequate context can heighten uncertainty, especially in the foreign exchange market. He therefore urged media houses to strengthen internal verification processes and prioritise the use of official data sources.

“When the media succeeds, the public understands and when the public understands, the economy functions better,” the statement noted.

The workshop attracted newspaper publishers, online media operators and financial communication professionals from across the country.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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