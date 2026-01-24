Kumasi Royal Queens donates GH¢20,000 to clear medical bills of mothers at Suntreso Hospital

Tears of relief flowed at the Kumasi Suntreso Government Hospital when the Kumasi Royal Queens, a Ghana-based philanthropic group, stepped in with a GH¢20,000 cash intervention to free new mothers burdened by unpaid medical bills after childbirth.

The dramatic intervention unfolded on Friday, January 23, 2026, when members of the group visited the hospital and discovered that several women who had safely delivered their babies were still unable to leave the facility due to accumulated bills they could not afford to pay.

The visit quickly turned into an eye-opening tour of the hospital’s Mothers and Baby Unit (MBU) and labour ward, where health officials laid bare a series of troubling challenges affecting care for newborns and their mothers.

Senior Paediatrician Dr. Ashura Bakari revealed that the facility is struggling with shortages of life-saving equipment, including CPAP machines for babies fighting to breathe, radiant warmers to prevent hypothermia, and monitors to track fragile newborn vital signs.

She also disclosed the absence of Firefly phototherapy machines, leaving clinicians with limited options in managing neonatal jaundice.

Adding to the concern, the canopy at the MBU was described as being in a poor state, while at the labour ward, mothers are forced to deliver without proper curtains, raising questions about privacy, dignity, and safety during childbirth.

Speaking to journalists after the donation, President of the Kumasi Royal Queens, Madam Lourensia Aboagye, said the situation moved the group to act.

She described the gesture as a mission to rescue vulnerable women and restore hope at one of the city’s busiest public hospitals.

Formed by Ghanaian women at home and in the diaspora, Madam Aboagye said the Kumasi Royal Queens are driven by compassion and a commitment to stand in the gap where financial hardship threatens lives.

She made a passionate appeal to corporate bodies and well-to-do individuals to support the group’s humanitarian efforts, promising that future visits would not only pay bills but also address some of the hospital’s glaring infrastructure and equipment needs.

A Paediatric Nurse at the MBU, Animwaa Bediako, hailed the intervention as a morale booster for both staff and patients.

One of the beneficiaries, Alberta Asamoah, a 21-year-old mother, could not hide her joy after her bills were cleared, offering prayers for continued blessings upon the group that, in her words, “came when all hope seemed lost.”

After the donation the group held a party to celebrate success stories made and award hardworking members.