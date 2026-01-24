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Access Bank, IFC Seal $134m Deal to Boost Liquidity in Ghana’s Cocoa Sector

  Sat, 24 Jan 2026
Business & Finance Access Bank, IFC Seal $134m Deal to Boost Liquidity in Ghana’s Cocoa Sector
SAT, 24 JAN 2026

Ghana’s cocoa industry is set for a significant financing injection following the signing of a $134 million risk‑sharing agreement between Access Bank Ghana PLC and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The initiative aims to strengthen liquidity across the cocoa value chain, with a particular focus on supporting Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs).

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Accra, Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Matilda Asante-Asiedu, described the arrangement as a strategic intervention to reinforce the foundation of Ghana’s cocoa purchasing system.

“This scheme is strategically designed to provide essential working capital to Licensed Buying Companies—the backbone of Ghana's domestic cocoa purchasing system,” she said.

She emphasised that supporting LBCs is not solely a commercial undertaking but a national economic imperative, noting that their stability “safeguards rural livelihoods, strengthens export earnings, and supports exchange rate resilience.”

Matilda Asante-Asiedu added that the partnership aligns with Ghana’s broader development agenda, including financial inclusion, private sector growth and economic diversification.

“This scheme is designed not only to harness opportunities along the cocoa value chain, but also to align closely with our national priorities,” she noted.

She also highlighted Ghana’s improving macroeconomic environment, crediting prudent monetary policy and disciplined fiscal management for restoring stability, boosting confidence, supporting GDP growth and bringing inflation back to single‑digit levels.

The financing arrangement is expected to enhance the operational capacity of LBCs and reinforce Ghana’s position as a leading player in the global cocoa market.

Read the full speech below;

---CitiNewsRoom

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