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NPP Peace Pact a “Facade,” Core Issues Remain Unaddressed - Franklin Cudjoe

  Sat, 24 Jan 2026
NPP NPP Peace Pact a “Facade,” Core Issues Remain Unaddressed - Franklin Cudjoe
SAT, 24 JAN 2026

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has dismissed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) recently signed Peace Pact ahead of its January 31 presidential primary, describing it as a “facade” that fails to tackle the deeper tensions within the party.

His remarks come amid heightened public concern over perceived friction among some flagbearer aspirants, despite the party’s public posture of unity. The debate intensified after aspirant Bryan Acheampong claimed his presence helped ease tensions between Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong—an assertion strongly rejected by Sammi Awuku of the Bawumia Campaign Team.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, January 24, Mr. Cudjoe argued that peace pacts often create a symbolic display of harmony without addressing the underlying causes of internal conflict.

He said such agreements tend to project unity outwardly while leaving unresolved disagreements among aspirants untouched. To rebuild trust, he urged the party to confront its past actions openly.

“It is a facade. I think they are deceiving themselves. They know a lot of the carnage that party committed in this country, and they are not confronting the issues.

“It is important for them to confront the issues and actually beg before they even think of coming to power. Well, good luck to them,” he said.

His comments add to ongoing public discourse about the NPP’s internal cohesion as the party prepares for a crucial presidential primary.

---CitiNewsRoom

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