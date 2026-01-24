Professor Frimpong, a widely admired and respected political thinker. His recent speech shakes the entire political landscape. The revelation many have struggled to comment. He declares: “The NPP leadership is fake. Their public image no longer matches their actions. What they present to the nation is a performance, not a commitment.” This is serious, not poetic. A real truth that calls for NPP leaders to be humble enough to revise their actions and mindsets in electing a flagbearer who is credible and not fake. The truth demands that dishonest leaders reconsider their behavior and attitudes because the NPP must gain its global recognition.

His words ignite a firestorm. Supporters hail him as courageous; critics accuse him of being too blunt. But his message resonates across Ghana: a political party loses its soul when it abandons the people it claims to serve. The once‑respected New People’s Party (NPP) has entered a period of deep internal leadership turmoil-the fake NPP. Many citizens remember the party as a symbol of hope — a movement built on integrity, discipline and national development. But in recent years, its leadership has shifted dramatically, leaving many feeling betrayed.

The Rise of the “Fake Leadership”. The NPP’s internal problems become impossible to ignore:

Leaders admit they have made “many mistakes,” yet offer no accountability. The team that made the dubious and diabolical mistakes must resign.

Citizens feel the party has drifted from national development toward personal ambition.

Critics argue that the leadership’s apologies sound more like excuses than responsibility.

The party’s messaging shifts constantly — from economic promises to digital slogans to religious appeals — leaving people of Ghana confused and frustrated. To Professor Frimpong, these contradictions reveal a deeper issue and must be resolved.

Professor Frimpong ; “The NPP we see today is not the NPP we once knew. Its leadership has become artificial — driven by personal interest rather than national progress.”

The Genuine NPP vs. the Fake NPP. The NPP now has two groups growing exceedingly.

A “fake faction” that prioritizes power, image and loyalty over truth. They keep insulting others. Their mindset is pulling the party into oblivion or extinction.

A “genuine faction” that believes the party must return to its founding values. Members of the genuine faction feel targeted, sidelined, or attacked for speaking up. They argue that a party that hides its mistakes cannot grow. A party that silences honest voices cannot lead. A party that values image over integrity becomes hollow and a party that values fakeness over genuineness cannot lead a country.

Dominance of fake leadership. Professor Frimpong words stand this; “When fake leaders dominate a party, everything they touch becomes fake — the mission fake, the vision fake, the intelligence fake, the promises fake and even the hope they offer the people is fake.” If everything of such leaders is fake affirming Fake NPP, it is a call to let those fake ones resign to build up the new and genuine NPP.

The defining moment is; will it continue down the path of artificial leadership? Or will it return to the genuine values that once made it strong? A nation deserves leaders who respect its people who do not live on mistakes. When a party forgets this, it loses the right to lead.

The New People’s Party (NPP) was once a proud symbol of integrity and national purpose, but over the years it drifted into a hollow shell of its former self, trading its founding values for internal loyalty, image‑polishing and personal ambition, leaving citizens whispering that the party they once trusted had become unrecognizable.

The Rise of the Fake Faction. Inside NPP headquarters, a powerful faction of strategists and loyalists tightened their grip on the party, valuing obedience over competence and slogans over substance, creating a leadership culture where image mattered more than truth and where dissent was treated as betrayal.

The Genuine Revolt. A courageous group of NPP members — MPs, organizers and young activists — are rising up against the artificial leadership, forming the Genuine Wing, a faction determined to restore the party’s integrity and dignity even as they faced suspensions, smear campaigns, persecution and relentless pressure from the entrenched Fake Faction.

During a televised rally, the NPP’s presidential hopeful, Dr. Bawumia, shocked the nation by declaring that the party was “a party of mistakes,” is “a party of mistakes” and will be “a party of mistakes” a confession that sounds less accountability and demands more resignations, prompting Professor Frimpong to warn that a party normalizing its failures was normalizing the suffering of its people and a change will be the best option.

The Breaking Point. As internal elections approached, tensions exploded within the NPP, with the Fake Faction deploying money, influence and intimidation while the Genuine Wing relied on grassroots support, creating a political battlefield where the party’s future — and its soul — hung in the balance.

The Delegates’ Decision. On election day, delegates are going to gather under an atmosphere of thick act of vote‑buying and manipulation. When the fake NPP faction elects a fake leader, the party will erupt into chaos as the Genuine Wing will realize that the party had chosen power over principle. Personal interest over national interest. This means the campaign messages will be fake, leadership in the future becomes unrealistic and winning a national election on fake ticket is dangerous.

The true NPP feel deeply betrayed, believing the NPP no longer respects them and as protests spread and editorials condemn the party’s direction, Professor Frimpong appeared on national television to declare that a nation deserves leaders who honor its people, not leaders who perform for them with fake mindedness.

The future hopefulness and hopelessness of NPP. With the NPP now divided between artificial leadership and genuine reformers, no one knows whether the party will reclaim its values or collapse under its contradictions, one truth remains that the NPP members, leadership, delegates and associates should be awakened make bold decision during the impending party election to save the party without attacking Professor Frimpong’s warning for the nation’s political future.

Let’s see how real Ghanaians who agree on Fake NPP internalize the real meaning of the Fake NPP.

Fake NPP. The NPP promotes itself as “the most transparent party,” yet every major claim collapses under fact‑checking. Ghanaians call it fake because its image doesn’t match reality. Bogus NPP. The NPP announces a “New Golden Age Plan” promising instant prosperity but never provides data or timelines. Ghanaians call it bogus because the promises sound impressive but lack substance. Counterfeit NPP. The NPP adopts colors, slogans and branding nearly identical to a respected reform movement. Ghanaians say it’s counterfeit because it mimics a fake party’s identity to gain credibility. Forged NPP. The NPP claims it was created by ordinary citizens, but leaked leadership actions show it has been hijacked by fake consultants. Ghanaians label it forged, indicating its origin has been fabricated. Pretend NPP. The NPP claims to represent rural communities but never visits rural areas and votes against rural development. Real Ghanaians call it pretend, because it acts like it represents a group it doesn’t. Forgery by NPP. The NPP aims to develop outstanding individual leaders, but many of such names are those who fall under duplication. This leads to accusations of forgery, meaning fabricating leaders with evidence of causing national failure. Sham NPP. The NPP hosts a “Peace Policy Convention” that is advertised as democratic, but all decisions are pre‑approved. People call it a sham, meaning the process is staged. Phony NPP. The NPP loudly champions anti‑corruption while refusing to disclose its donors. Observers call it phony, because its moral stance contradicts its behavior. Deceptive NPP. The NPP releases ads implying it passed major laws that were actually passed by unrelated parties. Analysts call this deceptive, meaning intentionally misleading. Shameful NPP. The NPP’s reputation plunged to new depths when the party’s own Finance Minister is detained in the United States. The image of a once‑respected minister stranded abroad, pleading through lawyers and spokespeople, became a symbol of a party that had drifted so far from its founding values and that even its highest officials could no longer stand confidently on Ghana’s soil. The NPP had become a global embarrassment, a party whose shame is now visible far beyond its borders. Hollow NPP. The NPP has a long list of fake policy goals from economy to digitalization and now to sending Christians to Isreal. Experts and visionaries like Professor Frimpong find it difficult to understand. Real Ghanaians call it hollow, because it lacks national vision for development. Inflated NPP. The NPP claims to have millions of supporters, but independent counts show only a few thousand. Real Ghanaians call it inflated, meaning it exaggerates its size and influence. Manufactured NPP. The NPP’s “spontaneous rallies” turn out to be organized by a marketing agency. Analysts call it manufactured, because its public enthusiasm is staged. Contrived NPP. The NPP suddenly adopts trendy issues it previously ignored, clearly to gain attention. True Ghanaians call it contrived, meaning its positions feel forced and insincere. Artificial NPP. The NPP’s speeches and statements are written entirely by few fake factions, with no input from members like top-down decision to elect their flagbearer. Real Ghanaians call it artificial, because nothing about it feels organic or member‑driven. Disrespectful NPP. The NPP no longer respected Ghanaians and their country’s economy, leaders ignored public concerns, ruled on a team of “mistakers” and treated power like an entitlement. With loyalty valued over national wellbeing, the party forgot who gave it authority, widening the gap between its leadership and the people it once claimed to serve with respect or love. Real Ghanaians call it disrespectful party because they value self over the country. The Scandalized NPP. The NPP’s image collapsed as one scandal after another exposed deep mismanagement and secrecy within its leadership. What began as isolated incidents became a clear pattern of decay. Real Ghanaians label it scandalized because the party defines itself not by service or vision but by the chaos and misconduct surrounding it. Misleading NPP. The NPP publishes charts that distort statistics to make its performance look better. Real Ghanaians call it misleading, because it manipulates information. Spurious NPP. The NPP claims credit for economic improvements that occurred before it even existed. Real Ghanaians call these claims spurious, meaning unsupported and false. Dubious NPP. The NPP announces partnerships with organizations that later deny any involvement. People call the party’s claims dubious, meaning questionable and unreliable. Illusory NPP. The NPP appears active online, but most of its “supporters” are bots or inactive accounts. Real Ghanaians call its popularity illusory, meaning it exists only in appearance. Arrogance‑of‑Power‑Minded NPP. The NPP’s leaders grew so consumed by their own authority that they treated power as a personal right, ignoring criticism and sidelining anyone who questioned them. Their arrogance widened the gap between the party and the people, turning a once‑trusted movement into a symbol of entitlement rather than service. Real Ghanaians call it arrogance of power minded because they do not care how the economy hurts the citizens. Sankwas NPP. In Akanland, citizens began referring to the NPP leaders as a sankwas — a hollow shell led by corrupt, visionless, and chronically incompetent figures who stumbled from one failure to the next. What was once a proud political force had decayed into a confused leadership circle that wasted opportunities and made decisions without direction. Real Ghanaians call it a sankwas‑minded party because its leaders behave as though failure is normal and the suffering of citizens is irrelevant. Chameleonic NPP. The NPP in Akanland earned the nickname chameleonic as its leaders shifted their narratives whenever convenient, changing promises and explanations with the ease of a chameleon altering its colors. Citizens watched the party twist facts and reshape stories not to lead with truth but to survive with deception. Real Ghanaians call it a chameleonic‑minded party because its leaders change their words so often that nothing they say can be trusted.

The fake NPP is exposed. A party weighed down by arrogance, incompetence, shifting narratives and a widening disconnect from the very people it claimed to serve. It shows clearly that NPP has drifted from its founding ideals, and how deeply its choices have wounded the nation. But as the party stumbled, something far more important rose in its place: the voice of the citizens. Ordinary people, once silent, began demanding honesty, accountability, and leadership rooted in service rather than entitlement. As the dust settles, one truth remains — the future of NPP would no longer be shaped by the arrogance of a few, but by the determination of many.

By Gaddiel Ackah.

Gaddiel Ackah is a USA Navy Veteran and a bold, expressive writer known for crafting socially conscious narratives that challenge power and expose the human cost of political failure. His work provokes reflection, sparks conversation and reminds readers that leadership must always serve the people. His writing is marked by clarity, courage, intelligence and an unwavering commitment to truth‑telling.