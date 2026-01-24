UniMAC-IJ students hold candlelight vigil for student killed by hit-and-run driver

Students of the University of Media, Arts and Communication, Institute of Journalism (UniMAC-IJ), have held a candlelight vigil in honour of their colleague, Nelson Blay Nokotey, a journalism student who died after being knocked down by an unregistered vehicle near the Dzorwulu traffic light intersection in Accra.

The vigil, held on Friday, January 23, drew students, lecturers and friends who remembered Nelson as quiet, dedicated and full of potential. Amid prayers and candlelight, participants renewed calls for urgent road safety interventions, particularly the construction of a footbridge along the busy N1 Highway near the South Legon campus.

Nelson died on Tuesday afternoon while attempting to cross the road near the traffic lights close to the footbridge towards the Achimota Forest. University records and eyewitness accounts indicate that he had earlier visited campus and was returning home when the incident occurred between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Verified information from the University’s Head of Security, the Ghana Police Service, eyewitnesses and Nelson’s family revealed that the driver of the vehicle initially stopped and appeared willing to help but later abandoned him at the scene. His body was subsequently found by a police patrol team in the Korle Bu area.

University authorities moved to clarify the circumstances of the incident after conflicting reports circulated on social media and in earlier publications. UniMAC management and student leaders said the accurate account was established following engagements with security officials and the police.

On Wednesday, the SRC president-elect, Moses Desire Kouyo, and the Coordinating Committee Chairperson, Mrs Clarissa Bandoh Amoako, met with university management to confirm the facts. Present at the meeting were the Vice Chancellor, Professor Eric Opoku Mensah; the Pro Vice Chancellor, Professor Abroampa; the Registrar, Dr Oforiwaa; the Dean of Students, Dr Ike Tandoh; the Head of Security, Mr Ohene; the Director of Academic Affairs, Mr Felix Botah; representatives of the Justice for Nelson initiative; and other student leaders.

Student leaders also raised concerns about communication gaps and fee-related issues that had necessitated Nelson’s visit to campus. The Academic Affairs Directorate assured students that steps would be taken to improve clarity and timely communication going forward.

The family of the deceased has since met separately with university management and is currently making arrangements regarding the body. They expressed appreciation for the support received from the university, while students were urged to exercise restraint and compassion in public discussions as the family grieves.

At the vigil, students once again described the +233 Place near the Dzorwulu junction as a death trap and appealed for immediate action. Speaking on behalf of the student body, Helen Porsoo called on the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Setor Dumelo, to champion urgent safety measures to protect students who cross the highway daily.

UniMAC management clarified that the construction of a footbridge falls outside the direct mandate of the university and lies with government agencies, local authorities and the area MP. Student leaders said their advocacy efforts would now be directed at those institutions.

Beyond mourning Nelson, students said his death underscores a long-standing danger at the North Dzorwulu junction, where accidents are frequent, many involving students on their way to lectures. Several students told Metro TV that crossing the road feels like a gamble, especially during peak traffic hours.

The student body is calling on the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the Ministry of Education and the area MP to act swiftly, warning that failure to do so could lead to protests and formal petitions demanding the construction of a footbridge to prevent further loss of life.

As the candles burned low on campus, students said Nelson Blay Nokotey should be remembered not only for his tragic death, but for the urgent change they hope it will bring.