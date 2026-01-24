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NPP peace pact: Bryan Acheampong didn’t sign Ken Agyapong's space – Pius Hadzide

  Sat, 24 Jan 2026
NPP Pius Hadzide
SAT, 24 JAN 2026
Pius Hadzide

Pius Hadzide, a spokesperson for the Dr Bryan Acheampong campaign, has dismissed as false claims that Dr Acheampong signed in the space meant for Kennedy Ohene Agyapong during the signing of the NPP peace pact.

The issue arose after Kennedy Agyapong, while addressing constituents in Assin Central, suggested that he paid close attention to details before signing the pact.

He criticised what he described as the haste of some contenders, including those with PhDs, accusing them of signing the document without carefully reviewing it.

In response, Mr Hadzide took to social media to strongly refute the claims, describing them as blatant falsehoods.

“For the record, Dr Bryan Acheampong read and fully understood the peace pact and signed exactly where he was required to. Any suggestion that there were errors in the document or that Dr Acheampong signed in Hon Kennedy Agyapong’s space should be ignored,” he stated.

Mr Hadzide stressed that the narrative being pushed was misleading and urged party supporters to disregard what he termed unnecessary distractions.

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