Both Akufo-Addo, Mahama deserve credit for Ghana’s economic survival — Gabby Otchere-Darko

NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has praised both the previous and current governments for implementing and sustaining difficult but necessary economic policies that have helped stabilise Ghana's economy.

Speaking on GHOne on Friday, January 23, he said the country must acknowledge the sacrifices made during challenging periods, including the COVID-19 pandemic and bond restructuring, which were politically unpopular at the time.

“We should give credit to both governments. I am not here to do politics. Sacrifices were made, even if you call it an electoral sacrifice because people suffered from the bond restructuring,” he said.

Adding “Sometimes Ghanaians should give ourselves credit for the sufferings we went through during COVID because we were not alone. It happened elsewhere, too, and we kept our country together.”

Gabby commended the courage of the erstwhile Akufo-Addo government for making tough decisions, noting that these policies, though unpopular at the time, helped safeguard the economy.

He also expressed support for the current administration's decision to continue and consolidate these policies.

“I am happy with the courage with which the previous government took decisions that were unpopular but saved the economy, and I am happy that this government has had the discipline to continue and consolidate those policies. We are now seeing the benefit, and I hope long may it continue,” he added.

-citinewsroom