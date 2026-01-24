Polls will not decide NPP flagbearer race; Bawumia will win – Hassan Tampuli

Member of Parliament and Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Hassan Tampuli, has argued that opinion polls and public agitation will not determine the outcome of the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primary scheduled for January 31, 2026.

Speaking on Newsfile hosted by Samson Lardy Anyenini on Saturday, January 24, 2026, Mr. Tampuli said internal party elections are decided by delegates who assess leadership capacity rather than public narratives. “Polls do not necessarily determine election results,” he stated. “The polls that are out will not determine the outcome of the January 31 NPP presidential election.”

He explained that the focus of delegates is not on who generates the loudest support, but on who can effectively lead the party and the country. “It is not about who is shouting more,” he said. “It is about who the delegates see as capable of delivering, who is marketable, has the temperament to lead, can absorb pressure, and has a clear and active vision for the party and the country.”

Based on these criteria, Mr. Tampuli expressed confidence in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, declaring, “It is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who will win the NPP presidential election on Saturday, January 31, 2026.” He added that Dr. Bawumia’s appeal lies in consistency, noting that “Bawumia’s message has been consistent.”

Addressing allegations of sharing of monies and other items during election periods, Mr. Tampuli placed the issue within a broader political context. He argued that providing logistical or financial support to delegates is a practice that cuts across Ghana’s political divide. “When it comes to the sharing of money to support delegates, everyone is guilty,” he said, citing examples from both the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress.

He concluded by openly stating his personal support for Dr. Bawumia. “I have always been a Bawumia person,” he said, reiterating his belief that leadership competence, rather than opinion polls or public noise, will ultimately guide the decision of delegates.

-mynewsgh