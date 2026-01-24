Dr Theresa Baffour, an advocate against violence and Chief Executive Officer of the SAHM SAHW Foundation, has stressed the need for collective societal action to break the cycle of domestic violence.

She noted that domestic violence has severe psychological effects on victims, particularly women, often leaving them mentally distressed and unable to engage productively in economic activities.

According to her, this situation poses a major threat to national development, as victims are subjected to prolonged trauma and require extensive therapy before they can regain the mental stability needed to work and contribute meaningfully to society.

Dr Baffour explained that domestic violence remains prevalent in some Ga communities, describing the situation as deeply worrying and a major obstacle to social and economic growth in those areas.

She made these remarks during a courtesy visit to the Ga Mantse’s Palace, where she appealed to the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, to support the Strong and Healthy Minds, Strong and Healthy Women initiative aimed at combating domestic violence within the Ga State.

Dr Baffour emphasised that gender based violence places an enormous mental burden on affected women, making it imperative to address the issue through comprehensive mental health support, crisis intervention and community empowerment programmes, particularly in areas with high incidence rates.

Through the SAHM SAHW Foundation, she expressed confidence that the initiative would help curb domestic violence in affected communities across Ghana, ensuring that young women trapped in abusive relationships have access to compassionate and professional mental health support.

She said the intervention is designed to empower survivors to heal properly, rebuild their lives and thrive. The initiative, she added, will provide holistic and trauma informed mental health care, alongside advocacy for young women affected by domestic violence.

Dr Baffour explained that the foundation also aims to create safe spaces for healing while equipping beneficiaries with entrepreneurial skills to restore hope and promote independent and empowered living. She outlined core values of the initiative as crisis responsiveness, collaboration, dignity, empowerment and compassion, all intended to ensure that victims feel secure, respected and valued.

The Ga Mantse pledged his full support for the initiative, describing it as laudable and timely. He also acknowledged the urgent need to address domestic violence within the Ga State and offered his blessing to the foundation.

Further endorsement came from Justice Julia Naa Yarley Adjei Amoah, Chief of Staff at the Office of the Ga Mantse, who commended the SAHM SAHW Foundation for taking a bold step to confront domestic violence in the Greater Accra Region. She described the initiative as a positive move towards relieving vulnerable women from torture, emotional abuse and psychological distress.