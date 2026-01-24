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Sat, 24 Jan 2026 Feature Article

Why 2028 Could Be a Long Road for the NPP

Why 2028 Could Be a Long Road for the NPP

The Political Context After 2024
In the December 2024 general elections, the NDC, led by President John Dramani Mahama, won a clear victory over the NPP, securing both the presidency and a strong parliamentary majority. This gives the governing party significant leverage to advance its policy agenda and build political capital before 2028.

That majority also allows the NDC to pursue legislative reforms and governance initiatives that could strengthen its position further especially if citizens see improvements in basic services, economic opportunities, and public accountability.

Public Perceptions of Economic Management

A major factor shaping the 2028 outlook will be how Ghanaians judge the living standards and economic policies under the NDC:

Critics of the NPP’s tenure have argued that economic hardship, rising living costs, high inflation and unemployment dampened Ghanaian livelihoods in recent years.

The NDC’s manifesto highlights these economic concerns and frames itself as a corrective force focused on recovery and growth.

If the current government can meaningfully address cost of living issues, expand jobs, improve health care and education, and restore fiscal stability, it will strengthen its appeal to voters across regions and demographics.

Shifting Electoral Geography
Traditionally, the NPP has depended on strong support in regions like Ashanti, but recent elections showed cracks in that dominance:

In the 2024 polls, the NDC made historic inroads in Ashanti, winning over 30 percent of the vote a significant shift in what was long considered impenetrable NPP territory.

This loosening of the NPP’s grip in its base means that margin of victory in future elections may have to come from broader national appeal, rather than strongholds alone.

Urban and Youth Voters Matter More
Urban and youth voters are becoming increasingly influential in Ghana’s politics. The NDC’s performance, especially in Greater Accra, which swung heavily toward opposition parties in recent elections, demonstrates that urban voters can swing national outcomes.

As Ghana’s electorate becomes younger and more urbanized, parties that address youth unemployment, cost of living, and quality of education will have a competitive edge.

Challenges Within the NPP Itself
For the NPP, internal cohesion and leadership renewal will be pivotal. The party is preparing for its 2026 flag bearer selection and internal reforms, debates that signal both opportunity and struggle.

If the party fails to galvanize membership or present a compelling vision, it could struggle to regain voter confidence especially among swing voters and the youth who feel left behind.

What Happens If the NDC Delivers?
If the NDC government makes a positive and visible impact on everyday life lowering unemployment, stabilizing prices, expanding access to services like education and healthcare it could reshape public sentiment by 2028:

Voters are likely to reward tangible improvements, especially if they feel that economic conditions genuinely improved during the NDC’s term.

A successful NDC administration could consolidate support across regions, making it harder for the NPP to reclaim lost ground.

Essentially, the political terrain may shift from being about historical loyalties to performance-based voter judgment.

Conclusion: A Long Road Ahead for the NPP

The NPP is not without a path to resurgence political parties often recover after electoral defeat but the road to 2028 is long and complex:

It depends on the NPP’s ability to renew its leadership, reconnect with urban and youth voters, and offer credible policy alternatives.

It also depends on whether the NDC can translate its current majority and governance control into real improvements in Ghanaians’ everyday lives.

If the NDC succeeds on that front, the political conversation in 2028 may be less about nostalgia and more about results that matter to ordinary citizens making the NPP’s comeback a significant challenge.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical Science communicator.
Private Investigator and Criminal
Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,
International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1088 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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