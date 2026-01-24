Hajia Amina Adam: Stepping Forward for Ayawaso East

Hajia Amina Adam has recently emerged as a central figure in Ayawaso East’s political landscape, driven by both personal loss and public support. She is the widow of the late Member of Parliament (MP) Mahama Naser Toure, affectionately known as “McNaza,” who represented Ayawaso East until his death on January 4, 2026.

Shortly after her husband’s passing, Hajia Amina declared her intention to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary for the forthcoming by-election scheduled for March 3, 2026, aiming to continue the work begun by her late husband.

Community Backing and Perceived Impact

Although Hajia Amina Adam has not yet officially assumed the MP role, her impact on the constituency is already being felt through strong community engagement and mobilization:

Grassroots Support and Unity

After her declaration, grassroots supporters including branch executives, women leaders, and youth groups publicly rallied behind her candidature, framing her potential leadership as a continuation of McNaza’s service. Supporters describe her as familiar with local struggles and committed to the constituency.

A constituency organizer captured this sentiment: “She has always been with the people. She doesn’t just talk; she acts,” underscoring her perceived connection to residents.

Legacy Continuity

Many in Ayawaso East see Hajia Amina’s bid as a way to protect and extend the legacy of her late husband’s tenure, rather than a new political experiment. By emphasizing continuity, residents hope that ongoing and planned initiatives won’t be stalled or disrupted.

Broad Community Appeal

Her decision to run was influenced by appeals from elders, chiefs, imams, youth groups, and party members alike, suggesting a wide base of local stakeholders believe she can lead and advocate effectively. Her statements highlight a commitment to vulnerable groups, children, and job-seeking youth areas of deep concern for constituents.

What This Means for Ayawaso East

As of now, Hajia Amina Adam’s impact is primarily political and symbolic, marked by community confidence and a call for unity around her possible candidacy. While she has not yet had the opportunity to initiate formal constituency projects as MP, her emergence as a leader supported by grassroots structures indicates an ongoing influence in shaping local dialogue and political momentum.

Her potential election in March 2026 if successful could reflect a broader desire among voters for stability, continuity, and inclusive representation in

Ayawaso East’s development trajectory.

Looking Ahead

The NDC’s parliamentary primary is set for February 7, 2026, after which the official candidate for the March by-election will be confirmed.

Whatever the outcome, Hajia Amina Adam’s current impact on Ayawaso East lies in uniting community voices, honoring a legacy of service, and positioning herself as a responsive, people-centered aspirant to represent the constituency in Parliament.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880