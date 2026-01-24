ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

13 suspected illegal miners remanded by Enchi District Magistrate Court

  Sat, 24 Jan 2026
Crime & Punishment 13 suspected illegal miners remanded by Enchi District Magistrate Court
SAT, 24 JAN 2026

The Enchi District Magistrate Court has remanded thirteen suspected illegal miners into police custody for operating in the Boi Tano forest reserve in the Western North Region.

The suspects between the ages of 17 and 29 years are expected to be in police custody for seven days.

The presiding judge, Mr. Lawrence Buanor-Buer, however, indicated to the police that his court was not equipped to deal with these matters, so they should send them to a higher court that handles such cases.

Mr. Joe Appiah Frimpong, the District Manager for Enchi Forest District, earlier told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Enchi Forest District had eight forest reserves, and it included the Jema Asemkrom, and Boi Tano forest reserves, located in the Elubo area near Samreboi.

He said they had intel that some miners had erected their camp in the forest reserve and were doing their illicit activities over there.

On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, between 1:00 am to 6:30 am, Mr. Frimpong said, four teams coordinated by the Western North Regional Forest Services Division and the Enchi Forest District conducted an intelligence led operation to flush out illegal miners at Boi Tano and Jema Asemkrom forest reserves.

As part of the operation, the task force completely raided the site and arrested the suspects, Philip Kanza, Biney Benedict, Francis Achiah, Joshua Asare, Emmanuel Amankwa and Martin Kwame.

The others are, Latif Amadu, Kwabena Mensah, Albert Mensah, Karim Mahama, Adoko Hayford, Ezekiel Ajuusine and Kwasi Desmond.

He said the team also burnt five water pumping machines, four makeshift structures, and seized two water pumping machines, ten mobile phones and four shovels.

The District Manager stressed that “It took us four and half hours to walk from the boundary to where they had perched their camps.

According to Mr. Frimpong, all the suspects were handed over to the Enchi Police Command for further investigations and prosecution.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

May Day: Ghanaian workers confronted with worsening hardship under Mahama — Minority May Day: Ghanaian workers confronted with worsening hardship under Mahama — Mino...

3 hours ago

Mahama recommends automatic employment for female NSS personnel for role in power restoration Mahama recommends automatic employment for female NSS personnel for role in powe...

4 hours ago

May Day: Labour remains central to a prosperous economy — Vice President May Day: Labour remains central to a prosperous economy — Vice President

4 hours ago

Ghana marks May Day with renewed calls for better conditions for workers Ghana marks May Day with renewed calls for better conditions for workers

4 hours ago

AP - Moses Sawasawa Washington sanctions former DRC president Kabila over 'support' for rebels

4 hours ago

Cedi begins May 2026 selling at GHS12.15 on forex market, GHS11.20 on BoG interbank Cedi begins May 2026 selling at GHS12.15 on forex market, GHS11.20 on BoG interb...

4 hours ago

‘This is leadership’ — Joyce Bawah lauds Energy Minister over restoration of Akosombo turbines ‘This is leadership’ — Joyce Bawah lauds Energy Minister over restoration of Ako...

4 hours ago

Companies given until June 30 to file annual returns — ORC extends deadline Companies given until June 30 to file annual returns — ORC extends deadline

4 hours ago

Health Ministry cautions public over fraudulent recruitment websites Health Ministry cautions public over fraudulent recruitment websites

4 hours ago

Akosombo fire: All generation units now back in service — Energy Minister Akosombo fire: All generation units now back in service — Energy Minister

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line