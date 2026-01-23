Drivers’ claims of high spare parts prices untrue – GUTA President

The President of the Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA), Clement Boateng, has dismissed complaints by drivers over high spare parts prices, describing them as a habitual practice that resurfaces every year.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Afternoon Ghana on Thursday, January 22, 2026, Mr Boateng said drivers routinely raise the same concerns regardless of prevailing market conditions.

He noted that complaints about expensive spare parts began resurfacing about two months ago, adding that the pattern is not new.

“Every year, drivers complain about spare parts prices. It has become their modus operandi,” he said.

Mr Boateng, who previously served as chairman of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association until about a year and a half ago, stressed that the claims persist even when prices are stable or declining.

Responding to a question from the host on whether the complaints continue even when prices fall, he answered in the affirmative, explaining that his experience as a spare parts dealer confirms the trend.

According to him, the repeated claims do not reflect the true state of the market and are largely disconnected from current pricing realities.

“Anytime you hear that spare parts prices are high, that is not necessarily the case,” he stated.

Mr Boateng said he was therefore not surprised by the renewed wave of complaints that began toward the latter part of last year.

His comments come at a time when drivers have cited high operational costs as justification for maintaining transport fares, despite improvements in key economic indicators such as exchange rate stability and lower inflation.

The GUTA president urged the public to assess actual market conditions rather than rely on what he described as routine narratives that do not align with reality.