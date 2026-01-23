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Police arrest man over suspected cocaine haul worth over GHC1million

  Fri, 23 Jan 2026
Crime & Punishment Suspect
FRI, 23 JAN 2026 1
Suspect

Police have arrested a 46-year-old man after intercepting substances suspected to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of GHC 1.032 million.

The suspect, identified as Charles Adunkele, was apprehended while driving a black Liberty Jeep with Nigerian registration number FK J 692KF, which police believe was being used to convey the suspected narcotics.

He is currently being held by the police as investigations continue. The seized substances are expected to undergo further testing, while arrangements are underway to arraign the suspect before court.

The Police have commended the officers involved for their professionalism and integrity, stressing that the arrest forms part of broader efforts to clamp down on drug trafficking and related crimes.

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Comments

Harrison | 1/24/2026 4:59:54 AM

This Nigerians should be given more years in jail , because every where they go they will destroyed thereand run away. thats why many countries dont want them to be in their country because of their criminalities, frauds , armed robberies , internet crimes money rituals and so on. Ghana should think twice about this criminals not all of them but 95 percent of them are very wicked.

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