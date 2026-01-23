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Integrate veterans into policy dialogue, programmes for enhanced security – Brigadier General Mike Akpatsu (rtd)

  Fri, 23 Jan 2026
Social News Integrate veterans into policy dialogue, programmes for enhanced security – Brigadier General Mike Akpatsu (rtd)
FRI, 23 JAN 2026

Successive governments have been urged to integrate retired military officers into policy planning and dialogue for them to contribute meaningfully to social security even after retirement.

Brigadier General Mike Akpatsu, a retired army officer, who made the call at the 81 drum Head Service in memory of the Battle of Myohaung, said the experiences and security eyes of these gallant soldiers should not be wasted in the national security framework.

He mentioned cybersecurity threats, illegal mining and safeguarding the borders of the country as some areas the expertise of these old soldiers could help to mitigate fully in the country.

The ex-army officer described his colleagues as living legends who must be celebrated in no small way for their contributions towards national and global peace.

“You are valuable assets to the state, to be celebrated for your contributions to world peace,” he said.

Brigadier Akpatsu also praised the military for promoting constitutional rule over the last 30 years saying, “this is historic and must be advanced on.”

He urged the current group of officers and men to be steadfast to duty, remain diligent and advance on professionalism adding, “it is your duty to save the dreams of the generation yet unborn by your actions towards the state today”.

The 81st Drum Head service is celebrated annually to remember the role of the two largest formations which the West Africa had put into the field during the battle of Myohaung.

Myohaung, the ancient capital of Arakanese King's, lies in the valley of Kaladan River, down which the 82nd West African Division having cleared the parallel valley of River Kaladan, crossed the intervening hills by forced marches and fell upon the tanks and rear of the enemy, Japanese, just as the main attack by the 81st division was developing.

The result was a singular success for the forces whose ranks included major units from the Gold Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and the Gambia.

It was an entirely West Battle won by representatives from each of the West African Colonies.

GNA

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