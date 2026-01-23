The Dangers of Under Confronting Trump's Board of Peace or Pieces?

Trump is dangerously exposing 'human worshipping' in the form of power worshipping in more vivid ways. The sad reality is some people want to blame only Trump, while others proceed to blame the Republican party as enablers, but the so-called 'board of peace' reveals some countries have extremely dangerous leaders bowing to Trump due to power. These other countries must be called out, and I pray President Barrow and other African+ leaders not just resist Trump, but learn the dangers of worshipping power. I may wish some African leaders or media houses would learn to even confront Trump with at least smart wordings or echoing of folks like Elon Musk. How is Western media versus Western leaders on this so far? I am impressed by Musk's smart reaction by re-describing it as 'Board of Piece,' I want a piece of Venezuela, and a piece of Gaza, etc' . I think that was divinely inspired, and all leaders were supposed to share and add to that astute description. If the PM of Canada added: piece of Canada; Gambia, Nigeria, or xyz says: 'piece of Gambia if new special resources or national security fears warrant arrogance, etc.' I think the Democrats are partly responsible for Trump rising to power and under confronting him compared to Musk on this particular issue. Our era has independent leaning testing, because loyalty to a person or a political group is increasingly dangerous. Loyalty should be primarily to truth, principles, or conscience in a nutshell. You may occasionally seem like 'a hypocrite' to cowards like the censoring Democrats who lost Twitter and Musk over censorship...

The world is a mess, because the comment by Putin on Greenland is very troubling. When Putin indifferently puts a dollar value on Greenland, it signals a different form of slavery is still acceptable to at least Putin and those who worship him too... The resources and the people of Greenland are worth about one billion dollars through 'arranged marriage', referendum through which terms of coercion, or dowry in a new form with or without the possibility of divorce? What sin did humans commit to be tested with such leaders, or are the soldiers without conscience to blame? The dangerous respite : [Quran 17:64] "And entice whomever of them you can with your voice (promises), and rally against them your cavalry (troops) and your infantry [to cause fear], and share with them in wealth and children, and make promises to them." But Satan promises them nothing but delusion.

Although I have not read his Charter yet, the reports are enough to dismiss it. Trump will highlight a fractional fact and offer something worse, sometimes with more lies. For example, the UN indeed failed the world in what percentage is a fact. However, the UN charter was not 100% perfect in the first place, but about 75% pass in theory and perhaps 60% score in practice can be the wild estimates. Among the reasons the UN failed is the unjust Veto powers to about five elite members, so suggesting One Veto power as replacement is likely going to be much worse. Is it Trump as an indefinite chair or who will take over if he dies or incapable at some point? Of course, allowing this board to exist even for one month is too dangerous. So I expect the people of Turkey and all who joined to rise and force their power worshipping leaders to have an alibi to retract from the Board. The media and the opposition in these countries must try to spearhead such movements. Many of these leaders do not have the balls to say no to Trump. You can make laws, use the judiciary on sovereignty and dangerous alliance grounds, or even mass protests as a last resort. Anyone of those could work and reduce Trump's plans to nothing, because the weak leaders may then repent...

In regards to the one billion dollars payment, I doubt if even Saudi-Arabia dares to 'bribe' that money to be vetoed as a slave of Trump, not Allah? Trump is essentially forming a company, robbing mentally, or saying a Trump leading a private army for months on which terms will be better than the UN or xyz? If it is the u.s military, then succession should be u.s president, not Trump for life. Worse case scenario, how many other administrations will allow it after Trump's term expires? Perhaps using u.s courts may also help stop it, but Capitalism over-commercialises even the judiciary, and if the robbery affects only non Americans, then good luck.

It is very confusing, because I do not understand how a nearly dying billionaire thinks more billions through deceptions is smart. Either he thinks leaving inheritance to his kids will save him from a just God, or if a billion people worship him, he will be above those who worship him in hell? Although I still struggle to wonder if Ms. Clinton was not worse in 2016. If you agree Trump is getting worse, then we must also agree Clinton or anyone is capable of getting worse or better in our confusing earth. If you gauged the words of Clinton on Gaza and Israel in 2025, contrast how Elon Musk fought more than Clinton+ against the bill that funded ICE+, and others, then you know why I said Ms. Clinton is not good and capable of getting worse with or without more power. I have opposed Trump more than I supported him. Folks like Elon Musk was impressive in taking over Twitter or now X for free speech, except he also supports censorship, especially outside the u.s. I can agree Twitter or X helped Trump win, but I cannot agree the financial donations of Musk to Trump is as significant as fairly smart folks like Bernie Sanders and many media houses claim or exaggerated. My evidence is Ms. Clinton raised much more money than Trump and still lost. I am too lazy to research if Kamala Harris raised more or not, but it will be too close to claim money as a primary factor. Like in real life, money plays an important role but often exaggerated in politics and beyond. When folks like Ms. Clinton were openly talking about 'total control' of social media and Tim Walz justifying censorship in the name of kindness, Trump was at least lying 'censorship will end'. Blame those who couldn't see through the lies of Trump after hunting Julian Assange, but please admit until the Democrats+ understand the dangers of censorship, then they are blame worthy. Those who fear even non threatening words or think truthful words cannot defeat lying or cruel words are blind or unable to sacrifice money and lives where need be. This is why no top Democrat is yet to even see the benefits of urging mass culture of cameras.

The world of information is where the main battle is. The Shortcomings of mainstream media are real, and Trump exploited it similarly. The mainstream media can admit it and adjust, or we understand if the mainstream media were 75% truthful then choose carefully and never defend lies. Social media is where the real divide occurs, where some think money is everything or number of followers for money or what else? Capitalism has us running, but even illusions can be dangerous. So how can you say Social media is at 40%, 60% or 90% truthful, or each influencer and your personal sharing are 100% truthful? How many times have you been deceived through sharing, or are you to share only what you agree with 100%? Are you more comfortable in quoting or sharing the imperfect mainstream media of which countries, which social media folks, or what you know or captured through cameras? Tolerance in what is intelligent differences cannot be the same as Tolerance on known lies or cruelty. This is precisely why I supported and lambasted Obama while I thought he was slightly better. He contributed against me in censorship and look what he did to Julian Assange through credit cards controlling. A dangerous team passed the baton and Trump learned how to control companies worse than Obama, persecuted Assange worse than Obama, and now you want to tell me 'better hell or better devil' means ignoring truth as illusory intelligence? Trump understands people love truth to even name his social media Truth social, but names and reality can be very different. However, information remains the primary way even God rescues people in many ways. I often say: I am yet to see God or Satan physically, so only truth and kindness in and outside my head are how I identify truth or who to worship through my choices. When you notice a lying person in this age, separate until they understand 100% truth matters. Until then, I believe the strongest culture of cameras is the best means to truthful information, confronting and defeating the devils, the liars and cruel ones. They are spending billions on weapons, AI, and now such a board can be a long useless debate? Are you ready to spend billions or what percentage of your annual income towards cameras for self and those you claim to love? Remember, the marvelous Quhr-aahn and common sense says: you must be willing to 'sacrifice your wealth and risk your lives for God or truth's cause' in multiple chapters. The word God means intelligence, truth, and kindness in a nutshell. Once you study 'God's cause' from conscience or even the Quhr-aahnic perspective, you know anti-oppression or freeing of the oppressed is where we must spend money, time, and risk our lives.

I am not interested in hearing how Israel or Aipac is spending billions in u.s politics, I want to know how the Arabs are spending billions on products or which types of education+? I want to know why African leaders think road infrastructure or xyz is more important than universal education, or those who gamble and sacrifice orphans and children of the poor may not be like or worse than Trump. Trump risked his money and life for good or evil before you, but when will you do better or offer excuses? Guilty parents exist from the reason of having and how they treat children; guilty parents exist in the leaders and systems they choose against their children or whose children? Guilty leaders also exist, but how do we confront and potentially defeat guilty leaders is a complex test of efforts, truth, and patience with branches and limits, as per ch.103.

Some of you are blind to many things, so you may never understand how more cameras can significantly help reduce the crimes of Trump through ICE and how cameras can help deter wars or help solve war crimes. So ask what we can do, not just the evil of Trump and those supporting him in different ways. May God bless me much more , those with me, and bless Showlove Trinity: let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn