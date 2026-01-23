President Mahama announces new members of Presidential Council for Accra Reset Initiative

President John Dramani Mahama, on the sidelines of the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, announced new members of the Presidential Council for the Accra Reset Initiative.

They include President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo; President Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil El-Sisi of Egypt; President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa; and President William Sameoi Ruto of Kenya; Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India.

The rest are President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria; Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados and President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia.

The President also announced a Circle of Guardians comprising former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former Malawian President Joyce Banda, former Ghanaian President John Kufuor, former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete and former President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim.

Other members of the Accra Reset’s Circle of Guardians include former Prime Ministers Gro Harlem Brundtland of Norway, Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe of Ethiopia, Gordon Brown of the UK, Helen Clark of New Zealand, P.J. Patterson of Jamaica, and Romano Prodi of Italy and former African Union Chairperson Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The Accra Reset is a major international initiative, led by Ghana’s President Mahama, launched in late 2025 to transform global governance, particularly in health and development, moving from aid dependency towards health sovereignty and economic self-reliance for nations in the Global Majority.

It proposes new frameworks for financing, business and partnerships, emphasizing workable models, shared value, and sovereignty, starting with health as proof of concept and expanding across development sectors.

President Mahama in his address at the Davos Commitment said: “Friends, we didn’t come here to ask for charity. We came to propose a global partnership of the willing, based on a shared vision and mutual respect.

He noted that the Accra Reset was building the architecture for a new kind of cooperation; adding that, “one where Global South countries don’t just receive programmes but co-design them with their partners in the global north; where they don’t just attract investment but shape it around their priorities.

“We want to create Prosperity Spheres across regional platforms where countries coordinate investment, infrastructure, and jobs.”

Former Nigerian President Olusengun Obasanjo, who leads the Guardian Circle of the Accra Initiative, said they intend to embed the Accra Initiative in the North-South Dialogue to negotiate with their friends and development partners in the North about certain critical reforms as well as concrete projects to boost access to health facilities and technology.

He said, “The future will not be given to the unprepared. It will be negotiated. It will be built. And it will belong to those who prepare, unite, and organize for it.”

GNA