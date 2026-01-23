Amin Adam’s Prognosis on a Bawumia Replacement Has No Basis in Historical Facts and Data - Part 2

To fully appreciate why it makes perfectly and strategically savvy sense to field a much more formidable 2028 Presidential Candidate of the proven leadership caliber of Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum, we first need to critically examine the chaotic set of circumstances that are widely and unarguably known to have resulted in the catastrophic and the all-too-preventable defeat of the Mahamudu “Issaka” Bawumia-chaperoned New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7, 2024 General Election (See “ NPP could remain in opposition for 12 years if Bawumia is replaced – Dr. Amin Adam ” Modernghana.com 1/7/26).

The very first problem has, of course, to do with the crippling inability of the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party to resolutely settle on the most suitable and strategically attractive Presidential Running-Mate. For a more critically authoritative examination of this most damning aspect of the gross leadership incompetence of the twice-elected Vice-President of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana, we humbly request that the Dear Reader refer to the writings of Prof. Kwesi Yankah on this most sensitive and electorally indispensable aspect of the circumstances that culminated in the smashingly inexcusable selection of Dr. Matthew (Nana Yaw) Opoku-Prempeh, the former Ministerial Figurehead-in-Charge of Education of the recently exited Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party, as well as the strategically unimpeachable and discursively forthright admonishment and other topically germane pronouncements and warnings of the veteran likes of Mr. Andrew “Andy” Appiah-Kubi, the former Member of Parliament for Asante-Akyem-North Constituency.

The upshot of it all, without wasting any time to rehash the stale and the otiose, is the inexcusably outrageous fact that Candidate Bawumia was incredulously the veritable hostage of his own travesty of a Presidential Running-Mate. Which means that his 8-year apprenticeship at the Akufo-Addo Presidency was clearly and decidedly and absolutely of no practical use or relevance.

Now, the shameful irony here, of course, is the fact that unlike his boss, the putatively stubborn, headstrong and single-minded Leprechaun of Akyem-Abomosu and Kyebu, the extant Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia had, in fact, his Presidential Running-Mate literally imposed on him by the man who had, on his turn, flatly and adamantly refused to have the Agyekum-Kufuor and the Kwadwo Mpiani-led faction of the Kumasi Mafia impose a Presidential Running-Mate on him in the runup to the 2008 Presidential Election.

Very likely, the Prempeh College Mafia’s choice of a Presidential Running-Mate for Candidate Akufo-Addo would have almost incontrovertibly been the pathologically egomaniacal and politically promiscuous Mr. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Agyekum-Kufuor cousin and presidential-entitlement candidate and the former Agyekum-Kufuor-appointed Trade and Industry Minister and Minister for Presidential Special Initiatives.

It was the dauphin of the late Non-Executive Westminster-oriented President (or Governor-General) Edward Akufo-Addo’s flat and adamant refusal to kowtow to the vile desires and the ungodly bidding of the Kumasi Mafia that would eventually culminate in the resonant success of the former Agyekum-Kufuor’s acquiescently appointed Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and, subsequently, Minister of Foreign Affairs and ECOWAS Regional Integration, after some eight years of deliberately protracted and strategically enforced abeyance on the part of the Kumasi and the Asante-Atwima-Nwabiagya Mafiosi.

It is also equally significant to keep highlighting and underscoring the fact that even as Mr. Agyekum-Kufuor’s twice-appointed Presidential Chief-of-Staff recently reminded party stalwarts and party members who might have so scandalously soon forgotten the same, the Kumasi and the Atwima-Nwabiagya and Jamasi/Gyamasi Mafiosi have never forgiven the man who so heroically outmaneuvered and outwitted the latter on his fierce “Denkyira” kind of battle for occupancy of the Agyekum-Kufuor-constructed Jubilee House. Now, how could any strategically savvy party stalwart seriously claim and even try to convince party delegates and the general rank-and-file membership of the New Patriotic Party that a man who has scandalously demonstrated that he is congenitally or innately incapable of learning from experience and acting or reacting wisely, accordingly, ought to be the party’s repeat candidate for Ghana’s watershed 2028 Presidential Election?

What the preceding critical examination of the dire implications of a Mahamudu Bawumia repeat 2028 Presidential Candidacy means is that it is more logically and scholastically accurate to say that another strategically ill-informed attempt to refield an epically failed Candidate Mahamudu “Issaka” Bawumia for the 2028 Presidential Election on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, contrary to what Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam would have both the party’s leadership and the nation at large believe, is the near-certain likelihood of the New Patriotic Party’s being strategically doomed to spending not just 12 years but actually at least 24 years in the political rainforest of Ghana’s Fourth Republic, as “Lt-Col.” Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia reminded his main ideological and political opponents not very long ago.

There is absolutely no rhyme or rhythm here, contrary to what Dr. Amin Adam would so self-servingly and facilely have the rest of us believe. As Yours Truly has been saying over and over again for a little more than a year now, a man who cannot perform even the most basic task of diligently policing the ballot or our franchise, even as the substantive Vice-President of a political party and a government in power, cannot be expected to police the ballot as a complete outsider on the decidedly powerless margins of political opposition. It is simply absurd and inexcusably quixotic.

Besides, whoever replaces a lame-duck President Mahama is apt to be doing largely on the strength of the proven performance record of the National Democratic Congress’ Nominee or Presidential Candidate himself or herself, as well as the performance track record of both an outgoing President Mahama and the very institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress, and not merely because the concerned candidate is apt to be backed by a moolah-loaded incumbent party and government. Else, what really accounts for the crushing electoral fiasco of Candidate Bawumia? Is it because unlike a moolah-loaded National Democratic Congress, going into the 2024 Presidential Election, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia was woefully strapped for cash? If so, whose fault was it? Yagbonwura Kwame Gonja? Come on, Dear Nephew Mohammed Amin Adam, put on your thinking cap and your cranial goggles on as well, or I would promptly disown you, pronto!

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]