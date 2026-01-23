COGINTA Ghana Marks Two Years of Impactful Peace Project funded by the EU in Northern Border Regions

COGINTA Ghana, a non-governmental organisation focused on judicial and security governance, conflict prevention, and social cohesion, has held a close-out event to mark the successful completion of its two-year peacebuilding project in the Savannah, North East, and Northern Regions.

The close-out event provided a platform to critically reflect on achievements made under the project, lessons learned, and the steps required to sustain peace in Ghana’s northern border communities.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including development partners, civil society organisations, the Ghana Police Service, traditional authorities, and European Union Delegation from Ghana and Senegal.

As part of the project’s interventions, COGINTA Ghana supported Regional Peace Councils (RPCs) to establish Local Peace Committees as early warning and early response mechanisms, supported the Ghana Police Service roll out community policing and 25 grants to CSOs for GESI and Community policing. Notably, the project has constructed 7 police posts and donated 75 to support community policing. Again RPCs have benefitted 17 Local Peace Centers and Regional Houses of Chiefs have been strengthened to manage chieftaincy and land disputes.

Addressing the gathering, the Country Director of COGINTA Ghana, Rev. Fr. Clement Aapenguo (PhD), highlighted the gains made across the project’s operational areas, noting that the initiative directly addressed key peace and security priorities, including the prevention of violent extremism, the promotion of community policing, and the strengthening of conflict prevention institutions.

According to him, the project aligned closely with the mandates of the National Peace Council, the Ghana Police Service, regional and district authorities, as well as the European Union’s commitment to preventive, community-based peacebuilding.

“The project design was grounded in a realistic understanding of conflict dynamics in northern Ghana, where local disputes over land, chieftaincy, and identity intersect with cross-border insecurity and extremist risks. Crucially, the intervention remained relevant throughout implementation, adapting to changes in the political, security, and institutional environment without losing its strategic focus,” Dr. Aapenguo stated.

He explained that Regional Peace Councils were strengthened as effective platforms for early warning, mediation, and coordination, while the National Community Policing Strategy was operationalised in identified hotspot and border communities. These efforts, he said, contributed to improved trust and collaboration between local communities and security agencies.

Dr. Aapenguo, however, acknowledged that the implementation of the project faced several structural challenges, including complex coordination demands, overstretched public institutions, and delays linked to administrative processes—challenges inherent in working within fragile and multi-actor environments.

Despite these constraints, he noted that the project remained coherent with other European Union–funded interventions in Ghana and complemented national and partner initiatives. He added that EU support strengthened policy dialogue, institutional practices, and preventive peacebuilding approaches nationwide.

He concluded that the project has strengthened institutions, built trust among stakeholders, and enhanced Ghana’s capacity to prevent conflict and violent extremism.

The European Union’s Deputy Ambassador to Ghana, Jonas Claes, commended COGINTA Ghana for the results achieved under the project and reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to promoting peace and stability in Ghana.

He said the European Union would continue to support initiatives that build the capacity of local communities and help curb violent attacks, particularly in vulnerable border areas.

Also speaking at the event, COP Suraji Fuseini Mohammed, Director-General of the National Patrols Department of the Ghana Police Service, described COGINTA Ghana’s support as remarkable.

According to him, policing is a collective responsibility that requires the active involvement of all sectors of society to ensure sustainable peace and security.