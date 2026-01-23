Naton DCE hands over furniture to education directorate in Northern Region

As part of efforts to ensure a conducive learning environment for effective teaching and learning activities, the Naton District Chief Executive (DCE), Rosina Zenabu Abdul Rahaman, has handed over 450 desks to the Education Directorate.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony on Wednesday at Nanton, the DCE said the provision of the desks demonstrates the government’s commitment to strengthening key sectors of the economy, particularly education.

She described education as a cornerstone of national development, saying that it remains the main focus of the District Assembly, hence the procurement of the desks would address furniture deficits in many schools in the district.

“This presentation is not just about desks; it is about restoring dignity to our classrooms and creating an environment that supports effective teaching and learning and forms part of the Resetting Agenda of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, which seeks to reposition education as a driver of national transformation,” the DCE added.

She said the inclusion of mono desks was meant to promote inclusivity and learner comfort, explaining that some students, due to their natural makeup, may prefer to sit alone in class.

The DCE also assured the Education Directorate of a fair distribution of the desks, saying they would be given based on identified needs.

She acknowledged the teachers and managers of the education in the district for their dedication and resilience despite the numerous challenges.

Madam Rosina assured the Directorate that the Assembly will complement the effort of the central government to improve education in the area.

The District Director of Education, Madam Janet Adua, who received the furniture on behalf of the GES, expressed appreciation to the Assembly and assured them that the furniture would be well-maintained.

She described the intervention as timely and impactful, which will also enhance teaching and learning activities.