Ten years sideline from NPP has affected my flagbearer campaign — Kwabena Agyepong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has revealed that being sidelined in the party for a decade has significantly affected his campaign ahead of the upcoming primaries.

Kwabena Agyepong, who was suspended from his role as the party’s General Secretary in 2016, said many young delegates and party supporters do not recognize him compared to his peak years.

Speaking on Accra-based Asaase Radio on Friday, January 23, he noted the challenge of reconnecting with a younger generation.

“There’s no doubt that people have had visibility than myself. I was ostracized and sidelined for 10 years whilst my competitors, all of them, played significant roles in the previous government,” Kwabena Agyepong said.

He added that a large portion of the current voting population had not experienced his previous work in government.

The former Press Secretary to the President recounted an encounter with some bloggers during the campaign period.

“I called 20 bloggers into my office, and only two of them knew me, you know, because it’s 25 years ago, when I was Press Secretary to the President, I was in my prime, everybody knew me in this country as the face and the voice of the President,” the NPP flagbearer hopeful said.

The NPP is set to hold its primaries on Saturday, January 31, with over 200,000 delegates voting across 333 polling centres nationwide.

Five aspirants, including former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, are contesting for the party’s top slot.