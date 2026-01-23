ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ten years sideline from NPP has affected my flagbearer campaign — Kwabena Agyepong

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP NPP flagbearer hopeful Kwabena Agyei Agyepong
FRI, 23 JAN 2026 1
NPP flagbearer hopeful Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has revealed that being sidelined in the party for a decade has significantly affected his campaign ahead of the upcoming primaries.

Kwabena Agyepong, who was suspended from his role as the party’s General Secretary in 2016, said many young delegates and party supporters do not recognize him compared to his peak years.

Speaking on Accra-based Asaase Radio on Friday, January 23, he noted the challenge of reconnecting with a younger generation.

“There’s no doubt that people have had visibility than myself. I was ostracized and sidelined for 10 years whilst my competitors, all of them, played significant roles in the previous government,” Kwabena Agyepong said.

He added that a large portion of the current voting population had not experienced his previous work in government.

The former Press Secretary to the President recounted an encounter with some bloggers during the campaign period.

“I called 20 bloggers into my office, and only two of them knew me, you know, because it’s 25 years ago, when I was Press Secretary to the President, I was in my prime, everybody knew me in this country as the face and the voice of the President,” the NPP flagbearer hopeful said.

The NPP is set to hold its primaries on Saturday, January 31, with over 200,000 delegates voting across 333 polling centres nationwide.

Five aspirants, including former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, are contesting for the party’s top slot.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Dziko Kwame | 1/24/2026 2:24:24 PM

Boss Kwabena Agyepong Many od us were really shocked to see you counting GhC500k to dash NPP, that you wanted to stand up and contest as a Flagbearer Candidate. My God!! Sincerely, what at all drove you into thinking lkike that? Why don't you seek for Parliament? Why don't you LOBBY and LOBBY and LOBBY for a Vice Position....or perhaps this is what you have in and but would like to seek that by beinhg vocal through the FLAGBEARER election participation? If so, then I am with you, Sir....

Comments1
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Joshua Zaato We were told dumsor would end with the levy – Dr Zaato fumes

3 hours ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Joshua Zaato Did NPP use magic or witchcraft to keep our lights on? – Zaato jabs govt over du...

3 hours ago

Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail condition Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail cond...

3 hours ago

Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank

3 hours ago

Korle-Bu Doctors Association threaten strike over lack of laboratory and outpatient service reforms Korle-Bu Doctors Association threaten strike over lack of laboratory and outpati...

3 hours ago

Ghana begins sixth IMF review as Finance Minister hails reform progress Ghana begins sixth IMF review as Finance Minister hails reform progress

4 hours ago

Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire

4 hours ago

Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million

4 hours ago

FDA seizes over 2,100 banned alcoholic energy drinks in Western North Region FDA seizes over 2,100 banned alcoholic energy drinks in Western North Region

4 hours ago

Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – AsieduNketiah Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – Asiedu Nketia...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line