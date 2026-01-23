NPP flagbearer race has already been rigged in favour of Bawumia — Amaliba alleges

The Acting Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Abraham Amaliba, has alleged that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) upcoming flagbearer primaries have already been manipulated in favour of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The party is scheduled to hold its primaries on Saturday, January 31, with over 200,000 delegates voting across 333 polling centres nationwide.

Five aspirants, including Dr. Bawumia, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, are contesting for the party’s top slot.

The party’s leadership and election committee have assured the public of a free and fair process.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Friday, January 23, Amaliba alleged that the elections are already tilted and that the peace pact alone would not secure harmony among the aspirants and their supporters.

“The elections have been rigged, already skewed in favor of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. The signing of peace pact is not going to bring peace,” he claimed.

Amaliba further claimed that the influence of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could heighten tensions and skew the election outcome.

“If they are looking for peace, they should as quickly as possible jettison Nana Addo Akufo-Addo. Let him take the back seat… If Nana Addo leaves his house and takes a walk from his house to the Nima roundabout, he will be accosted by people,” he stated.