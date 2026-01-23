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Peace is in the heart, not in signing papers — Amaliba on NPP flagbearer race peace pact

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP Peace is in the heart, not in signing papers — Amaliba on NPP flagbearer race peace pact
FRI, 23 JAN 2026

The Acting Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Abraham Amaliba, has questioned the effectiveness of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) peace pact for presidential aspirants ahead of the party’s primaries.

The NPP is set to hold its primaries on Saturday, January 31, with over 200,000 delegates voting across 333 polling centres nationwide.

Five aspirants, including former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, are contesting for the party’s top slot.

On Thursday, January 22, all aspirants signed peace pacts committing to respect the outcome of the election.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Friday, January 23, Amaliba said the pact would fail to guarantee unity within the party.

“Unity is in the heart of people. Unity is not in signing papers, just as how peace is in the heart of people,” he said.

He argued that formal agreements could not erase deep-seated rivalries among aspirants and their supporters.

Amaliba also suggested that the NPP could consider sidelining former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the primaries to reduce tensions.

“If they are looking for peace, they should as quickly as possible jettison Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Let him take the back seat… If Nana Addo leaves his house and takes a walk from his house to the Nima roundabout, he will be accosted by people,” he said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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