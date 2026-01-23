NHIA sets bold agenda for 2026 at first management meeting

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has held its first management meeting for 2026, setting the tone for the year and reaffirming management’s commitment to achieving the Authority’s strategic objectives.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, focused on the Chief Executive’s three-point vision: strengthening internal controls and staff welfare; restoring public confidence and eliminating illegal charges; and aligning the Scheme with key government health initiatives under Universal Health Coverage (UHC), including Free Primary Healthcare and the Mahama Care programme for non-communicable diseases and chronic care.

In his opening remarks, the Chief Executive of the NHIA, Dr Victor Asare Bampoe, commended management and staff for their performance in 2025, describing the year as successful. He assured staff of continued people-centred leadership in 2026.

“2025 was an awesome year; you all did amazing. I do not take you for granted. As we started in 2025 with people-centred management, we will continue in 2026,” he stated.

The Deputy Chief Executive for Operations Senanu Kwesi Djokoto expressed appreciation for the Chief Executive’s leadership, noting that management fully embraced and delivered on the three-point vision in 2025. He pledged management’s continued commitment to optimising available resources to achieve the Authority’s objectives in 2026.

The Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Administration and Human Resources Mr. Raphael SegKpeb also thanked the Chief Executive for his support, stating that a clear understanding of the leadership vision has motivated management to deliver exceptional results in the year ahead.

Similarly, the Deputy Chief Executive for Finance and Investment Madam Anatu Seidu Bogobiri commended the Chief Executive for ensuring the timely release of funds, which has facilitated prompt reimbursement of healthcare providers’ claims.

Directors of the various directorates took turns to make presentations on their plans for 2026, outlining strategies aligned with the NHIA’s three-point vision. The presentations highlighted key priorities including the implementation of revised tariffs in the first quarter of 2026, rationalization of the medicines list to reflect prevailing market prices, strengthened quality assurance through post-credentialing monitoring, improved claims management to ensure timely reimbursement, and intensified engagement to encourage more private healthcare providers to enroll under the Scheme.

In his closing remarks, Dr Bampoe lauded the directorates’ targets, noting that they strongly align with the NHIA’s three-point vision for 2026.

The meeting was attended by Directors and Deputy Directors of the Authority.