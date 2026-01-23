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NPP should not contest 2028 presidential elections – Nana Yaa Jantuah

  Fri, 23 Jan 2026
NPP Nana Yaa Jantuah
FRI, 23 JAN 2026 4
Nana Yaa Jantuah

Presidential staffer Nana Yaa Jantuah has argued that Ghana’s largest opposition party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), should reconsider contesting the 2028 presidential election and instead focus on internal rebuilding.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, she said the party is still dealing with the consequences of the 2024 general elections and remains too unsettled to mount a strong national campaign.

“The biggest opposition party in Ghana should not be taking part in the upcoming elections. The aftershocks of the 2024 elections are still affecting them, making it difficult for them to focus,” she said.

According to her, a more practical strategy would be for the party to concentrate on strengthening its structures and parliamentary base rather than pushing for the presidency in the next election cycle.

“Instead, they should take the time to rebuild their party. It would be more strategic for them to field candidates for Parliament rather than for the presidency in 2028,” she added.

Nana Yaa Jantuah also questioned the NPP’s chances of success if it proceeds with a presidential bid, pointing to what she described as lingering internal challenges that continue to shape public perception of the party.

“In light of the current challenges within the NPP, they are unlikely to succeed. Many Ghanaians see the party as still facing internal difficulties,” she stated.

She contrasted this with what she described as improving national conditions under the current administration, referencing economic indicators and international recognition.

“Meanwhile, the situation in the country is improving; petrol prices have decreased, and President John Dramani Mahama has even received the Kwame Nkrumah Leadership Award for his commendable work in West Africa,” she said.

-mynewsgh

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Comments

KGB | 1/23/2026 3:07:00 PM

It is statements like this that pkace Ghana 7th on the list of countries with low IQ.

Comments4
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