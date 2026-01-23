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Daddy Lumba’s High Court records suggest he may have died without a will

  Fri, 23 Jan 2026
Social News Daddy Lumba’s High Court records suggest he may have died without a will
FRI, 23 JAN 2026

A document from the High Court of Justice, Probate and Administration Division in Accra, suggests that late highlife legend Daddy Lumba may have died without a registered will.

The document, dated January 2026, relates to the estate of Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba. It shows that a formal search was conducted at the court’s registry to determine whether he had deposited a Last Will and Testament.

Under the first inquiry on the document, which asks whether the late musician had a will on record, the response reads “No Record.” This indicates that no will was found in the registry at the time of the search.

The document also left blank spaces for details such as the date the will was deposited, the person who deposited it, and the lawyer who prepared it. These sections were not filled, further suggesting that no official will was available in the court’s records.

The search was endorsed by the Registrar of the High Court on January 19, 2026, and is connected to proceedings concerning the administration of Daddy Lumba’s estate.

This development comes amid reports of disagreements among family members over the late musician’s properties. If confirmed, the absence of a will means his estate may be distributed under Ghana’s intestate succession laws.

-mynewsgh

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