ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 23 Jan 2026 NPP

Ken’s ‘drama’ at peace pact signing due to unwillingness to accept results, not error — Miracles Aboagye

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Dennis Miracles AboagyeDennis Miracles Aboagye

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party’s 2024 presidential campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has dismissed claims that an error in the peace pact signed by the party’s flagbearer aspirants caused tensions involving Kennedy Agyapong.

The New Patriotic Party organised a peace pact signing ceremony for its presidential aspirants as part of efforts to promote unity ahead of the internal contest.

However, moments after the event on Thursday, January 22, a video circulated showing the former Assin Central MP visibly agitated, with his camp claiming the memorandum of understanding contained an error.

However, in a social media post on Friday, January 23, Miracles Aboagye, an aide to flagbearer aspirant Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, rejected those claims.

“The whole drama at the signing was Hon. Ken’s refusal to sign the MoU if Clause 2 was not removed or altered to suit just him,” he stated.

Miracles Aboagye explained that Clause 2 commits all aspirants to accept the results of the January 31, 2026, presidential primary, regardless of the outcome, which he describes as the most critical part of the agreement.

According to him, the Presidential Elections Committee refused to amend the clause because of its importance to party cohesion.

“There was no error. The document is available to several people. Point out which part of the document had an error and let’s all scrutinise it,” Miracles Aboagye said.

He further accused the former MP of embarrassing himself and putting the party in a bad light.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Yabi Yabi | 1/23/2026 2:58:01 PM

You, Miracles Aboagye, and the collection of NPP card-carrying members including NPP MP's have not learned from your past mistakes; what is the correct adjective that describe people who fail to learn from past mistakes? Asking people to accept results of NPP internal ballot regardless of potential dishonesty and rigging is a call for people to surrender or acquiesce. No principled and moral person will subject to man-made rules from a party that blasphemes by using God's name to collect mon...

Comments1
Top Stories

42 minutes ago

FDA seizes over 2,100 banned alcoholic energy drinks in Western North Region FDA seizes over 2,100 banned alcoholic energy drinks in Western North Region

2 hours ago

You have shown the world how to blend traditional leadership and modern statecraft - Ayorkor Botchwey praises Otumfuo You have shown the world how to blend traditional leadership and modern statecra...

2 hours ago

Mahama tells Asantehene he has made Ghana peaceful and stronger Mahama tells Asantehene he has made Ghana peaceful and stronger

2 hours ago

Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe and Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo Mensah Retired military officers urge Mahama to appoint army general with martial law p...

3 hours ago

A file photo VIP Jeoun petitions police, NRSA to sanction drivers of broken-down vehicles lin...

3 hours ago

Verify residence permits before renting to foreigners — GIS warns landlords Verify residence permits before renting to foreigners — GIS warns landlords

3 hours ago

The Israeli-US war on Iran has sent jet fuel prices skyrocketing. By Kola SULAIMON (AFP) Nigerian airlines avert shutdown as Mideast war hikes fuel prices

3 hours ago

Cedi ends April 2026 selling at GHS12.15 on forex market, GHS11.20 on BoG interbank Cedi ends April 2026 selling at GHS12.15 on forex market, GHS11.20 on BoG interb...

3 hours ago

Gov’t behind Angel Maxine’s attack on me due to my anti-gay bill comments — Ntim Fordjour cries Gov’t behind Angel Maxine’s attack on me due to my anti-gay bill comments — Ntim...

3 hours ago

Government has deceived law students with u-turn on entrance exams — Ekow Assafuah Government has deceived law students with u-turn on entrance exams — Ekow Assafu...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line