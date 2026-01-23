Ken’s ‘drama’ at peace pact signing due to unwillingness to accept results, not error — Miracles Aboagye

Dennis Miracles Aboagye

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party’s 2024 presidential campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has dismissed claims that an error in the peace pact signed by the party’s flagbearer aspirants caused tensions involving Kennedy Agyapong.

The New Patriotic Party organised a peace pact signing ceremony for its presidential aspirants as part of efforts to promote unity ahead of the internal contest.

However, moments after the event on Thursday, January 22, a video circulated showing the former Assin Central MP visibly agitated, with his camp claiming the memorandum of understanding contained an error.

However, in a social media post on Friday, January 23, Miracles Aboagye, an aide to flagbearer aspirant Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, rejected those claims.

“The whole drama at the signing was Hon. Ken’s refusal to sign the MoU if Clause 2 was not removed or altered to suit just him,” he stated.

Miracles Aboagye explained that Clause 2 commits all aspirants to accept the results of the January 31, 2026, presidential primary, regardless of the outcome, which he describes as the most critical part of the agreement.

According to him, the Presidential Elections Committee refused to amend the clause because of its importance to party cohesion.

“There was no error. The document is available to several people. Point out which part of the document had an error and let’s all scrutinise it,” Miracles Aboagye said.

He further accused the former MP of embarrassing himself and putting the party in a bad light.