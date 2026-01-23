Chaos Isn't a Pit: Power, Conflict, and the Political Use of Disorder

In Game of Thrones, one moment that has continued to catch my attention is when Petyr Baelish states, “Chaos is not a pit. Chaos is a ladder.” He makes this statement in Season 3, Episode 6, during a quiet but revealing monologue with Varys. Varys insists that chaos is a pit, a place where people fall, suffer, and are destroyed. Baelish disagrees. He argues that chaos is not something everyone falls into equally. Instead, it is something that can be climbed. According to him, while many fear disorder and are overwhelmed by it, a few understand how to use it as a means of ascent.

This exchange is more than dramatic dialogue. It reflects a serious political logic that scholars of conflict, power, and governance have long examined. When viewed through the lenses of political philosophy, realist thought, and conflict theory, Baelish’s claim exposes uncomfortable truths about how power operates in moments of instability. Chaos, rather than eliminating power, often rearranges it.

Philosophically, the statement challenges the assumption that disorder is universally destructive. In conflict analysis, chaos is better understood as a transitional condition. It is a period in which rules lose clarity, institutions weaken, and authority becomes contested. These moments do not affect all actors in the same way. Those who depend on formal rules for protection are often the most vulnerable. Those who possess resources, networks, coercive capacity, or strategic awareness are better positioned to adapt. Chaos therefore creates differentiation. It produces winners and losers, not randomly, but structurally.

From this perspective, chaos functions as a space of opportunity. It reveals the fragility of social order and exposes how dependent stability is on power arrangements that are often taken for granted. When order collapses, the illusion of equality collapses with it. What remains is raw competition over control, legitimacy, and survival. Baelish’s ladder is therefore not metaphorical excess. It reflects a political reality in which disorder allows certain actors to rise precisely because others are disoriented.

This logic aligns closely with the political thought of Niccolò Machiavelli. Machiavelli was deeply concerned with how power operates under conditions of uncertainty. His concept of fortuna refers to the unpredictable forces that disrupt political life, while virtù describes the ability of leaders to act decisively within those disruptions. For Machiavelli, moments of crisis are not merely dangerous. They are decisive. They determine who has the capacity to rule and who does not.

Baelish embodies this Machiavellian logic. He does not fear instability because he understands that crises weaken established hierarchies. In times of peace and order, power is regulated by norms, institutions, and tradition. In times of chaos, those constraints loosen. Political actors who understand this do not rush to restore order. They position themselves within the disorder.

Modern politics offers clear illustrations of this logic. Donald Trump’s political rise in the United States demonstrates how disorder can be politically productive. Trump consistently framed political, economic, and cultural uncertainty as evidence of elite failure. Rather than calming tensions, he amplified them. Polarization, institutional distrust, and media conflict became tools through which he mobilized support. Chaos, in this sense, was not a pit to be avoided but a ladder that enabled outsider politics to challenge established norms. Even after leaving office, continued political instability has sustained his relevance within American politics.

The same logic can be traced historically in the origins of the world wars. The period preceding the First World War was marked by intense geopolitical competition, alliance instability, and nationalist mobilization. European powers operated within a fragile international order that could not effectively manage rising tensions. The collapse of diplomatic restraint did not affect all states equally. Some elites saw war as an opportunity to revise power balances, expand territory, and consolidate domestic authority. Chaos became a calculated risk rather than an accidental descent.

The aftermath of World War I further illustrates Baelish’s ladder. The political and economic chaos created by the Treaty of Versailles destabilized Germany and much of Europe. Hyperinflation, social fragmentation, and institutional weakness created conditions in which extremist movements could rise. Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party exploited this disorder, presenting themselves as restorers of order while benefiting from the very instability they condemned. World War II, in this sense, was not born from chaos alone, but from actors who understood how to climb through it.

Conflict theory helps explain why these patterns recur. Social order reflects power relations that benefit certain groups. When that order collapses, the struggle is not over whether power will exist, but over who will control it next. Conflict therefore produces political entrepreneurs who thrive in uncertainty. These actors often frame themselves as necessary solutions to disorder while deepening polarization and exclusion.

In many African contexts, this dynamic is evident. Political instability has frequently enabled military actors, armed groups, and elite networks to reposition themselves as indispensable. Coups justified by insecurity often entrench military dominance. Protracted conflicts generate war economies that reward those who sustain violence. In such settings, chaos becomes functional rather than accidental.

At the global level, power asymmetries are similarly reinforced during crises. Weak states facing internal disorder become arenas for external intervention, strategic competition, and economic leverage. Once again, chaos does not erase hierarchy. It reorganizes it.

For scholars and practitioners of peace, the relevance of Baelish’s statement lies in its warning. If chaos is a ladder, peacebuilding cannot focus solely on restoring order. It must also dismantle the incentives that make disorder politically profitable. Peace efforts that ignore the political economy of chaos risk stabilizing the symptoms while preserving the structures that reward instability.

Baelish’s words endure not because they glorify disorder, but because they reveal how power behaves when systems break down. Chaos is not a pit into which everyone falls. It is a structure that some learn to climb. For those of us who are committed to peace and justice, the challenge is to ensure that chaos ceases to be a viable path to power.