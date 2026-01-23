Court-Packing in Ghana: A Civic Warning and Reform Blueprint

In one year, 118 judges have been appointed. The Supreme Court is swelling without limits. History warns us: unchecked court-packing erodes democracy. Ghana must act—cap the court, defend independence, protect justice.

A Sudden Wave of Appointments

In just one year, President Mahama has appointed 118 judges across Ghana’s judiciary:

- 7 to the Supreme Court

- 21 to the Court of Appeal

- 38 to the High Court

- 52 to the Circuit Courts

This sweeping reshuffle began with the removal of the Chief Justice and her replacement by someone reportedly more aligned with the executive. While the Constitution grants presidents authority to appoint judges, the scale and speed of these appointments raise urgent questions about judicial independence and the balance of power in Ghana’s democracy.

Why Judicial Independence Matters

The judiciary is the last line of defense for citizens against abuse of power. When courts are packed with loyalists, rulings in politically sensitive cases risk becoming predictable extensions of executive will. This undermines public trust, weakens accountability, and erodes the principle of separation of powers.

International Lessons on Court-Packing

History offers sobering lessons:

- United States (1937): President Franklin D. Roosevelt attempted to expand the Supreme Court to secure favorable rulings for his New Deal policies. The plan was widely criticized as “court-packing” and rejected by Congress, preserving judicial independence.

- Turkey (2010s): Sweeping judicial appointments consolidated executive influence, contributing to democratic backsliding and raising concerns about fair trials and human rights.

- Poland (2015 onward): Government-led judicial reforms, including mass appointments, triggered EU sanctions and widespread protests, as citizens feared erosion of rule of law.

These examples show that unchecked judicial appointments can tilt democracies toward authoritarianism.

Recommendations for Ghana

To safeguard the integrity of our courts, Ghana must act decisively:

- Strengthen Appointment Oversight: Parliament and civil society should demand transparent criteria for judicial appointments, ensuring merit and independence over loyalty.

- Empower the Judicial Council: The Council must play a stronger role in vetting candidates, protecting the judiciary from executive overreach.

- Public Vigilance: Citizens, media, and advocacy groups must monitor judicial decisions and appointments, raising alarms when independence is compromised.

- Regional Solidarity: Ghana can learn from African peers like Kenya, where judicial independence has been defended through strong civil society mobilization and constitutional safeguards.

Cap the Supreme Court: A Structural Reform

Ghana’s Constitution sets a minimum of 9 Supreme Court justices but no maximum. This loophole enables court-packing and undermines judicial neutrality.

Recommendation: Cap the Supreme Court at 15 justices, including the Chief Justice. This aligns with international norms and prevents executive overreach.

Global Benchmarks

Across the world, democracies have recognized the dangers of leaving their apex courts open-ended. They have acted to set clear limits:

- In the United States, the Supreme Court has been fixed at 9 justices since 1869, and attempts to expand it have been fiercely resisted as threats to judicial independence.

- South Africa caps its Constitutional Court at 11 justices, ensuring efficiency and balance.

- Kenya limits its Supreme Court to 7 justices, a lean structure designed to prevent politicization.

- In Germany, the Federal Constitutional Court operates with 16 justices, split into two senates, with appointments shared across branches of government to avoid dominance by one arm.

- India is an outlier, with 34 justices, but even there, appointments are vetted through a collegium system to safeguard independence.

These examples show that most democracies keep their apex courts between 7 and 15 justices, striking a balance between workload and independence. Ghana must follow suit to protect its judiciary from manipulation.

Implementation Steps

- Constitutional Amendment: Parliament must legislate a fixed upper limit via bipartisan consensus.

- Judicial Council Review: Assess caseload trends to justify the cap.

- Civil Society Advocacy: Mobilize public support to pressure lawmakers.

- Transparency in Appointments: Publish criteria and timelines for judicial nominations.

A Call to Action

Tomorrow is indeed pregnant. The appointments made today will shape the rulings of tomorrow—on corruption, electoral disputes, and the rights of ordinary citizens. Ghanaians must not remain passive observers. Civic organizations, professional associations, and everyday citizens must insist that the judiciary remains a neutral arbiter, not an extension of political power.

Capping the court is not about limiting justice—it’s about protecting it. The health of our democracy depends on it.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]