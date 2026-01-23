ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

January 23: Cedi sells at GHS12.10 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.88 on interbank

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
CediRates Spotlight January 23: Cedi sells at GHS12.10 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.88 on interbank
FRI, 23 JAN 2026

The Ghanaian cedi has experienced fluctuations in value against the US dollar on Friday, January 23, 2026, recording an average buying rate of GHS10.78 and a selling rate of GHS11.51.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS11.75 for dollar purchases and GHS12.10 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS10.86 for buying and GHS10.88 for selling.

For the British pound, the average forex bureau rate stands at GHS14.35 for buying and GHS15.41 for selling, while the Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS14.67.

The Euro is also trading at GHS12.49 for buying and GHS13.41 for selling at forex bureaus, with an interbank rate of GHS12.77.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering dollar rates of GHS10.89 and GHS10.90 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering GHS14.63 and GHS14.69 respectively for remittances from the US or UK.

For the Euro, Taptap Send and LemFi have quoted GHS12.79 and 12.74 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music made via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rate stands at GHS11.71 each.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

42 minutes ago

FDA seizes over 2,100 banned alcoholic energy drinks in Western North Region FDA seizes over 2,100 banned alcoholic energy drinks in Western North Region

2 hours ago

You have shown the world how to blend traditional leadership and modern statecraft - Ayorkor Botchwey praises Otumfuo You have shown the world how to blend traditional leadership and modern statecra...

2 hours ago

Mahama tells Asantehene he has made Ghana peaceful and stronger Mahama tells Asantehene he has made Ghana peaceful and stronger

2 hours ago

Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe and Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo Mensah Retired military officers urge Mahama to appoint army general with martial law p...

3 hours ago

A file photo VIP Jeoun petitions police, NRSA to sanction drivers of broken-down vehicles lin...

3 hours ago

Verify residence permits before renting to foreigners — GIS warns landlords Verify residence permits before renting to foreigners — GIS warns landlords

3 hours ago

The Israeli-US war on Iran has sent jet fuel prices skyrocketing. By Kola SULAIMON (AFP) Nigerian airlines avert shutdown as Mideast war hikes fuel prices

3 hours ago

Cedi ends April 2026 selling at GHS12.15 on forex market, GHS11.20 on BoG interbank Cedi ends April 2026 selling at GHS12.15 on forex market, GHS11.20 on BoG interb...

3 hours ago

Gov’t behind Angel Maxine’s attack on me due to my anti-gay bill comments — Ntim Fordjour cries Gov’t behind Angel Maxine’s attack on me due to my anti-gay bill comments — Ntim...

3 hours ago

Government has deceived law students with u-turn on entrance exams — Ekow Assafuah Government has deceived law students with u-turn on entrance exams — Ekow Assafu...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line