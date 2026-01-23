“I believe Ken will come to Ghana, and I know he wants to come to Ghana' — Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Country Chair of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CEIC) Ghana, says he is confident former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will return to Ghana, insisting that the embattled statesman wants to come home despite ongoing public speculation about his stay in the United States of America.

Speaking in an interview on GHOne TV with host Serwaa Amihere, Mr. Otchere-Darko, who is a cousin to the former Minister, dismissed suggestions that Mr. Ofori-Atta may be avoiding a return to Ghana, stating firmly, “I believe Ken will come to Ghana, and I know he wants to come to Ghana.”

His comments come amid widespread discussion following reports and circulating images linked to Mr. Ofori-Atta's situation in the United States, including references to immigration detention.

The matter has also drawn public commentary after Ghana's Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, indicated that concerns had been raised about Mr. Ofori-Atta's return.

However, Mr. Otchere-Darko declined to engage in details of any conversations he may have had with either Mr. Ofori-Atta or the ambassador, repeatedly stressing his principle of not discussing private conversations in public.

“I do not discuss private conversations publicly,” he said, maintaining that stance despite persistent questioning from the host.

When asked about Mr. Ofori-Atta's current condition, Mr. Otchere-Darko described him as mentally resilient and grounded in faith, expressing confidence in his ability to withstand pressure.

“He's a very strong man mentally, so I'm sure he's doing well,” he said, adding that although he had not spoken to Mr. Ofori-Atta since his reported detention, he believed he remained in good spirits.

“He has strong faith, so I'm sure that will protect him,” Gabby intimated.

Pressed on why Mr. Ofori-Atta had not returned earlier or opted to self-deport if he intended to come back to Ghana, Mr. Otchere-Darko questioned the premise of the concern.

“Why would he not return to Ghana?” he asked, reiterating his belief that the former minister's return is only a matter of time.

Throughout the interview, Mr. Otchere-Darko avoided offering personal opinions on the broader assertions and political interpretations surrounding Mr. Ofori-Atta's situation, choosing instead to focus narrowly on his confidence in his eventual return and well-being.