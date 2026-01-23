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Many people are not married because they’re not marriage material — Duncan-Williams

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Social News Many people are not married because they’re not marriage material — Duncan-Williams
FRI, 23 JAN 2026

Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has stated that many people remain unmarried not because of fate or economic hardship but because they are not prepared for the responsibilities marriage demands.

He argues that marriage goes beyond love and requires maturity, purpose and the capacity to care for another person.

The renowned clergyman made the remarks during a discussion on Accra-based TV3, where he called for marriage education to be embedded in Ghana’s formal school system.

Archbishop Duncan Williams explained that society often confuses biological identity with marital readiness, noting that not every adult man is a husband and not every woman qualifies as a wife.

According to him, the failure to train young people for marital roles contributes significantly to broken homes and troubled marriages.

“There’s a difference between being a woman and being a wife, and a difference between being a man and being a husband,” he said.

The Archbishop further lamented the absence of structured education on marriage, fatherhood and family responsibility in Ghana’s educational system, both locally and abroad.

He said parents, schools and religious institutions have failed to deliberately groom boys to become responsible husbands and fathers, and girls to become wives.

His comments come amid public debate over his recent assertion that men should ideally have about GHS100,000 in savings before marrying.

Even though he clarified that the figure should not be taken literally, Duncan-Williams insisted the core issue is readiness, financial discipline and emotional maturity.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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