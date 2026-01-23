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Fri, 23 Jan 2026 NPP

Bawumia will win NPP race by 70% — Egyapa Mercer predicts

By ClassFm
Bawumia will win NPP race by 70% — Egyapa Mercer predicts

Former Sekondi Member of Parliament, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has forecast a commanding victory for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the New Patriotic Party’s internal presidential contest, suggesting the former Vice President could secure nearly 70 percent of the votes.

Speaking on Metro TV on Thursday, January 22, Mr Mercer said assessments from party structures across the country indicate overwhelming grassroots support for Dr Bawumia.

“From what we are seeing on the ground, Dr Bawumia is likely to win with close to 70 percent of the votes. The support base is very strong,” he said.

Mr Mercer, who is leading more than 100 former NPP parliamentary candidates from the 2024 elections in support of Dr Bawumia, said the growing momentum reflects the former Vice President’s accessibility and record while in office.

He added that a decisive victory would give the party an early sense of direction and unity, strengthening its position ahead of the 2028 general elections.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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