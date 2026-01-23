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Fri, 23 Jan 2026 NPP

Minority NPP to release one year accountability scorecard on Mahama administration

  Fri, 23 Jan 2026
Minority NPP to release one year accountability scorecard on Mahama administration

The Minority in Ghana’s 9th Parliament is preparing to present a detailed assessment of President John Dramani Mahama’s administration on Monday, January 26, 2025, marking one year of what it describes as firm and responsible parliamentary oversight.

The review, themed “Holding Government to Account: A Year of Active and Responsible Minority Scrutiny in Ghana’s 9th Parliament,” will examine the government’s performance across major sectors including the economy, governance, employment, energy, education, health, and infrastructure.

According to the Minority, the exercise is rooted in its constitutional mandate to promote transparency, accountability, and the prudent use of public resources. The group says it has spent the past year rigorously interrogating government policies and decisions in the national interest.

Minority leaders say they have persistently raised red flags over policy direction, fiscal discipline, the rising cost of living, and what they describe as the slow pace of socio-economic reforms under the Mahama administration.

The assessment is expected to outline what the Minority sees as policy contradictions, unfulfilled campaign pledges, and governance shortcomings, while also recognising areas where some progress has been recorded.

The presentation is likely to reignite national debate on the performance of the government, with the Minority reaffirming its role as a watchdog committed to defending democratic accountability and protecting the welfare of Ghanaians.

Political analysts say the review could shape parliamentary engagements in the months ahead, especially as economic challenges and governance reforms continue to dominate public discourse.

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Comments

KOFY | 1/23/2026 11:58:07 AM

A clear waste of time

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